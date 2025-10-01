“They Tried to Get Him Divorced”— Eric Trump’s Explosive Allegation Against Democrats

The Biden administration found itself confronted by yet another Trump. This time, its 41-year-old son Eric Trump. Political discourse, claims and allegations are something of an occupational hazard for politicians. However, this one was a bit different. Eric Trump has made accusations against Democrats, claiming that they tried to get President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump divorced.

Eric Trump revisited this grievance in an exchange with Newsmax presenter Rob Schmitt, and what was meant to be a political discourse ran its course and quickly navigated its way to Trump’s family drama.

Back in August 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided Trump’s residence Mar-a-Lago, during which classified documents were recovered, but the case was dismissed ahead of the Presidential elections.

“They raided his home. They raided Mar-a-Lago. They tried to get him divorced; they tried to separate our family. They tried to go after our employees. They attacked us. They tried to bankrupt our company,” recalled Eric Trump in the interview.

“They de-platformed us, they stripped every bank account away from me and the Trump Organization that you can imagine, and Merrick Garland was at the forefront of all of it, and Joe Biden was at the forefront of all of it when they raided our home, when they raided Mar-a-Lago, when they raided Melania’s closet. When they raided 16-year-old Barron’s (Donald Trump and Melania’s son) room,” he added.

So far, neither Donald Trump nor Melania have ever used the ‘D’ word (as in divorce). However, Melania briefly talked about the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid during an interview with Fox News in September last year. “I saw unpleasant stuff that nobody wants to see it,” Melania said. “And you get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff. Some person – I don’t even know who or how many people – they, you know, they went through my stuff,” Melania Trump was quoted as saying.

The divorce rumors of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump first started doing the rounds after the First Lady was missing in action from a lot of public events. Especially after Trump’s second term as a President began. However, the two dismissed the rumors after their repeated public appearances together. The latest one being their UK state visit earlier this month.

Donald and Melania Trump’s UK duties also included meetings with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

United States First Lady Melania Trump, a Slovenian, began her career as a model in New York in the Nineties. She met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998 and they started dating shortly after. The two got married on January 22, 2005. She became a US citizen in 2006. The couple welcomed their son Barron William Trump in 2006.

Donald Trump was previously married to Marla Maples, with whom he has a daughter Tiffany Trump. Eric Trump is Donald Trump and his first wife, late Ivana Trump’s son.

Trump’s children have been a part of his close-knit circle and have been involved in his business life. Speaking of Eric Trump, he also actively doubles up as a fierce defender of his father Donald Trump during interviews and podcasts. Lara Trump, Eric’s wife, has also been actively involved in the family’s political affairs. She co-led the national Republican Party during election campaign.