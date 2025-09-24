Fashion Statement or Tribute? Melania Trump’s UNGA Outfit Sparks Comparison To Erika Trump

Melania Trump, who is considered the most fashionable FLOTUS ever, is now surprisingly taking inspiration from someone else. Her recent outfit has sparked a comparison with Erika Kirk, the wife of late MAGA activist Charlie Kirk.

“Melania is wearing the same type of suit Erika did,” said social media users after they noticed that the FLOTUS’s outfit was strikingly similar to what Mrs. Kirk wore for her husband’s memorial service.

On Tuesday, Melania Trump attended the United Nations’ General Assembly in New York City, along with her husband, President Donald Trump. All eyes were on the couple as they barely avoided a horror incident after getting stuck on an escalator. Soon, people noticed the former model’s outfit, which was eerily similar to what Erika Kirk wore for the memorial service on Sunday.

Melania was dressed in a sharp white pantsuit, paired with a camel-colored blouse. The structured shoulders and fitted silhouette looked really good on her tall body. However, the fashion police quickly flocked to discuss whether the FLOTUS is now taking inspiration from Erika Kirk, who wore a similar white pantsuit for her husband’s memorial. The only difference was that Kirk chose to wear a black top instead.

Erika Kirk, just days after Charlie’s murder, stood and forgave his killer. This is a reminder that nations rise and fall, flags fade, rulers die, but Christ remains. pic.twitter.com/OFRMeZh5gT — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 22, 2025

One X (formerly Twitter) user who noticed the similarity pointed out, “AND Melania is wearing the same type of suit Erika did.” Another user echoed, “Melania looks exactly like widow Erika.”

According to social media users, the suit worn by the First Lady at the UN assembly is from Dolce & Gabbana. Given how Melania almost never misses an opportunity to make a fashion statement, it wouldn’t be surprising if she really took notes from Erika to show her solidarity.

This is not the first time the former model’s outfit has been likened to another public figure’s. Only last week, while jetting off to the UK, she was compared to Queen Elizabeth II for wearing a beige Burberry trench coat. For the unversed, the British fashion brand used to be a favorite of the late Queen.

First Lady Melania Trump photographed during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, today. The United Nations General Assembly, brings more than 150 world leaders and their entourages into New York each year. Her fabulous So Kate Pumps were last seen in… pic.twitter.com/ozsTHFBupo — Remoulade Sauce (@Remisagoodboy) September 23, 2025

However, despite rumors about whom she is taking fashion inspo from, the First Lady herself admitted that she prefers to wear what she wants to. In 2016, she told Elle, “I don’t follow what is in fashion now, I just listen to myself and what I like.”

She explained, “I style myself and choose what to wear based on what I feel good in.” As per public knowledge, celebrity stylist Hervé Pierre is responsible for dressing the FLOTUS. The stylist is known to have designed outfits for previous first ladies as well including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush.