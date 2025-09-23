“Who Is That?” – Melania Trump’s ‘Look-Alike’ at Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service Leaves Netizens Puzzled

Melania Trump skipped Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, but was her body double there? Since his first term, there have been many rumors that Melania Trump has a body double who often accompanies Donald Trump to various events. Although there has been no confirmation of the same so far, the First Lady’s absence at Charlie Kirk’s memorial further added fuel to the fire.

The United States has been in unrest since the assassination of the MAGA activist in Utah. The POTUS promised to investigate the incident thoroughly, so there was much expectation about his family’s attendance at the memorial.

Held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the memorial drew an impressive crowd of 90,000 people. Among the high-profile figures, President Trump was in attendance, along with Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of State Marco Rubio, FBI Director Kash Patel, and more.

However, one person’s absence was shocking. Melania Trump, the First Lady, was nowhere to be seen at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

Is that supposed to be Melania in the background? — MamaWolf (@LISAWAL49332466) September 22, 2025

Although no official reason for her absence has been revealed, hawk-eyed viewers discovered something else. During a stunning rekindling of bromance between Trump and Elon Musk, people spotted a Melania look-alike sitting directly behind the POTUS. Since this isn’t the first time the Republican administration has been accused of using a FLOTUS body-double, this discovery soon became a hot topic on social media. Many questioned whether the First Lady was in attendance after all.

“Is that supposed to be Melania in the background?” asked one X (formerly Twitter) user. Another echoed, “That’s what I was thinking! Was she superimposed? Her hair is suddenly much darker – I don’t think I saw her in Attendance today?” A third confused user asked, “Who is that woman?”

OMG is that Melania photobombing this magical moment?? Awesome!! I love it! — 𝕩Simon Wu (@sisisimon) September 21, 2025

One user was surprised when the other said that it wasn’t Mrs. Trump. “That isn’t Melania Trump back there? Who is that?” The confusion spiraled all over the internet, as on one hand, official news says Melania skipped the memorial, while her look-alike sat right behind the President! Bizarre, indeed!

Adding fuel to the fire is Grok, an AI tool developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI. When a user asked Grok to verify the photo, it gave an even shocking response. “The photo is real, taken today at Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Arizona. The woman in the background is Melania Trump,” the AI chatbot wrote.