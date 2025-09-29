Inside Donald and Melania Trump’s $2M Wedding—Including $1.5M Proposal, Dior Dress, and 5 ft. cake

Donald Trump’s presidency has been quite a ride. From constant backlash over his ruthless policies to shocking jabs and fun moments with members of his administration and world leaders, love him or hate him, Trump is here to dominate the headlines, and he’s not leaving anytime soon. At 79, Trump is one of the most popular political figures globally.

While his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, likes to remain low-key and mostly away from the spotlight except for specific inevitable commitments, she’s the president’s backbone in his personal life. Despite coming from very different backgrounds, this year Donald Trump and Melania are celebrated 20 years of their marriage.

As per The Irish Star, their January 22, 2005, wedding was Trump’s third marriage following his divorces from Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. For context, Melania began modelling at age 16 and posed for Slovenian fashion photographer Stane Jerko. She moved to New York in 1996, dreaming of becoming a top model.

However, little did the young Melania know that life had even better plans for her. In September 1998, she met Donald Trump at a Fashion Week party in NYC. At that time, Trump was divorced from Marla Maples and was a top real estate and business mogul. As sparks flew between them, Melania admitted Trump’s charm attracted her.

Despite the massive age gap, their love story progressed. In 2004, the then-real estate mogul proposed to Melania Knauss (maiden name) with a 12-carat emerald-cut diamond ring by Laurence Graff, valued at a reported $1.5 million. The wedding occurred at the historic Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in 2005, followed by a lavish reception at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The bride wore a custom Christian Dior gown crafted with 300 feet of silk.

Melania Trump’s beautiful wedding dress earned her a Vogue appearance. Four hundred fifty high-profile guests attended, including celebrities like Elton John, Billy Joel, Simon Cowell, Tony Bennett, Paul Anka, and fashion icons Anna Wintour and Heidi Klum. All the guests were reportedly given king-size amenities, including spa treatments, personalized robes, and even golf outings.

The reception featured live performances from a white-tuxedo orchestra and music legends like Billy Joel and Elton John. The Versailles-inspired ballroom at Trump’s favorite residence was decorated with 10,000 flowers shipped in from New York, including roses, orchids, and gardenias.

The wedding cake was a seven-tier, five-foot-tall gold and white sponge cake, infused with Grand Marnier and adorned with 2,000 handcrafted sugar flowers. That’s not all, all guests were also given chocolate cakes to carry home and enjoy an after-feast. The pair welcomed their son, Barron Trump, in 2006, who is 19 years old as of 2025.

Consequently, when Trump started his political career and had the chance to be in power for a second term, he became the victim of much controversy. From rumors of Melania having an alleged affair to their marriage hitting rock bottom after the First Lady was absent from Trump’s political rallies, eagle-eyed fans and tabloid journals have made the two their best subjects, surrounded by numerous conspiracy theories.

A source observing the pair closely dismissed the speculation by claiming that the two have a “very, open, conversational” relationship. Yet, even after 27 years of being together since 1998, their wedding remains one of the most cherished events and their marriage, a commitment that has stood the test of time.