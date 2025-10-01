Donald Trump’s Bone Spur Under Scrutiny Again — Doctor’s Daughter Claims Vietnam Diagnosis was a Favor

New day, new bombshell claims about Donald Trump. This time, the US President is in the news for an old, actually very old, diagnosis claim that was done by a late doctor to help him avoid the Vietnam War draft. According to New York Times report, Dr Larry Braunstein, had reportedly diagnosed Trump with bone spurs as a favor to his father and business tycoon Fred Trump, who also happened to be his then-landlord in Queens.

Dr Braunstein’s daughters – Elysa Braunstein and Sharon Kessel, in the recent interview claimed that their late father diagnosed Donald Trump with the condition as a “favour” of sorts. Elysa Braunstein also described the incident as a “family lore,” of sorts and that it was a topic of discussion among family and friends.

Elysa Braunstein also mentioned that her father hinted that Trump did not actually have the ailment that he was diagnosed with on paper. In addition to the claims made by Elysa Braunstein to The New York Times, a CNN report stated, “Elysa Braunstein said that her father implied that President Trump did not have a foot ailment.”

Medical exemptions aside, Donald Trump, dodged the military service around four times during his education years alone. The year was 1968, Donald Trump, then 22, received four deferments due to education, which was followed by a bone spurs diagnosis, which made his prospects for the Vietnam War seem completely bleak.

Braunstein’s daughter Elysa maintained throughout that the exchange was a mere form of courtesy between her father and Trump senior as her late father then rented Fred Trump’s property in Jamaica, Queens as his office space.

“I know it was a favor,” Elysa Braunstein told the newspaper. She added, “If there was anything wrong in the building, my dad would call and (Fred) Trump would take care of it immediately,” she told The Times.

It is noteworthy that the closest Donald Trump came to talking about the draft officials was during a 2016 interview with The Times, where he said a “doctor gave me a letter – a very strong letter – on the heels.” There was no mention of the doctor’s name or the condition he was diagnosed with.

Trump’s health speculations have been under the public radar for a while now. Discussions about his evident weight loss, bruises on his knuckles, swollen ankles, have been keeping Internet users busy for long.

However, as of now neither Donald Trump nor the White House has really addressed the ongoing health rumours. It was only over the weekend that the US President was on the receiving end of massive trolling during his golfing day out with granddaughter Kai. He broke the etiquette by driving the golf cart across the greens. A section of the Internet posed questions like, “is he too old to walk,” highlighting his apparent health concerns.

Trump, who, rarely talking about his health limitations, recently admitted having trouble walking down the stairs. “I’m very careful when I walk down stairs, like I’m on stairs, I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well,” Trump said earlier this week.

Donald Trump, 79, also suffers from a circulatory condition called chronic venous insufficiency. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, sharing an update on Trump’s health earlier this year, said in a statement that this is a “common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

Trump, who never missed the opportunity to flag former President Joe Biden’s health issues, and claimed that the conditions deliberately hidden during his presidency, has himself not been too vocal about his health. In addition to that, he even claimed that he is “the healthiest president that’s ever lived”.