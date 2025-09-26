Donald Trump’s Rapid Weight Loss Sparks Health Concerns – Experts and Fans Spot the Same Red Flags

Besides U.S. and cross-national politics, memes and verdicts, Donald Trump’s declining health has been a major topic of gossip amongst people all across the globe. While the 79-year-old has been continuously attempting to paint himself in the pink of health, there seem to be one or the other peculiar hints which people tend to pick up on now and then. From appearing extremely pale to losing balance, incoherence of speech, and a recurring bruise, there seems to be no end to the belief that there is something wrong with him.

For instance, the recent murmur around Trump’s health has been over his visible rapid weight loss. Social media seems to be abuzz over some of his recent appearances, which prove that the U.S. President has lost a lot of weight and is now quite lean. His presence at the Oval Office just a few days back for a number of executive signing reasons made people stop and wonder if this loss of weight indicated a deeper health concern, which the White House might be hiding.

Some internet users noted that Trump had definitely lost a lot of weight, but he had been hiding the massive physical change by opting for desk moments, crossing one hand over the other. Besides curiosity over his weight change, many others even poked fun at the matter and dropped sarcastic comments over the same.

One of them wrote on X, “How did you lose so much weight overnight, President Trump? I guess losing all that weight made you shorter. You’re 6 ft 3 inches tall now. Wow, yesterday, you were about 425 lbs. Today, you’re like 360 lbs. Incredibly, you lost that much weight overnight.”

Despite the constant attention drawn towards his alleged poor health, neither Donald Trump nor any member of the White House has really confirmed the recent rumors. Initially, it began with a huge bruise near the knuckle area of his hand, which, after a few spots, began to be poorly botched up with tons of makeup. After this, there were fingers pointed towards his jerky speech, which showed signs of incoherence. A lack of balance and a lack of coordination while walking also sparked debates about something more serious with his health.

According to Dr. John Gartner from Johns Hopkins University Medical School, these symptoms that people have been talking about for Donald Trump might very well indicate that he has frontotemporal dementia (via Irish Star).

Addressing the alarming signs which are already evident in the U.S. President’s latest appearances, Dr. John said, “If you look at his right leg, sometimes he just swings it like a dead weight in a semicircle… the expert that I consulted with said this is what we call patho-pneumonic. You don’t see this in anyone else unless they have frontotemporal dementia.”

He further added, “We have to see a significant deterioration in functioning in language and thinking, and psychomotor performance, and impulse control, and a whole variety of areas. He used to speak with a high level of vocabulary in very polished paragraphs. Now what we see is not only has his vocabulary gone down, but… There are times when he’s really unable to complete a thought. Sometimes he’s unable to complete a word.”