Psychologist Claims Donald Trump Is Suffering From Dementia – Highlights Disturbing Signs That Are Hard to Ignore Now

Donald Trump has been at the receiving end of numerous jibes and comments over his alleged decline in health. While his recurring hand bruise, pale appearances, and loss of balance have grabbed attention, it is some of his recent stints in the public eye that have now roused doubts over his decline in mental health as well. And now, a notable psychologist has concluded that the U.S. President might very well be suffering from dementia at the age of 79.

Dr. John Gartner from Johns Hopkins University Medical School noticed a significant deterioration in Trump’s language and motor skills, including a balance in his impulse control, which are substantial and alarming signs of possible dementia. He compared some of Trump’s previous works, where he was more articulate. That has been lacking for quite some time.

The fact Trump cannot see the idiocy in this move PROVES he has dementia. “Trump Revels in War on Free Speech to Honor Free Speech Warrior” Charlie wanted Trump to #ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles https://t.co/vhIBp6w59F — merryone (@merryone15) September 23, 2025

As reported by the Irish Star, Gartner noted, “We have to see a significant deterioration in functioning in language and thinking, and psychomotor performance, and impulse control, and a whole variety of areas. He used to speak with a high level of vocabulary in very polished paragraphs. Now what we see is not only has his vocabulary gone down, but… There are times when he’s really unable to complete a thought. Sometimes he’s unable to complete a word.”

Well, what may sound like pure conjecture, it seems that not one but many psychologists across the globe have concluded that Donald Trump indeed is going through dementia. Gartner mentioned that the President’s declining psychomotor performance may very well be another sure-shot example of this diagnosis.

What is wrong with Trump? Is he delusional or dementia ridden? It’s a complete disgrace. Who would say they just found out H20 is water? Like he has just been seeing this term. There’s something wrong with him. https://t.co/Szchl2wNcD — Mike Hendersen (@MHendersen) September 23, 2025

Interestingly, the White House has been silent on these possibilities for now. However, doctors are convinced that something serious is afoot with the President’s health. As a result, it also raises questions about the future of leadership in America, given the dubious silence surrounding what has actually been going on in Trump’s life.

Some recent sightings of Donald Trump gave a peek at moments where he actually lost his balance, and it was only because of his wife, Melania Trump‘s final clutch to save him, which averted a fatal accident.

Addressing the same, Dr. John Gartner claims it is a sign of frontotemporal dementia for Mr. Trump, as a result of which he has a wide gait while walking. The psychologist explained, “If you look at his right leg, sometimes he just swings it like a dead weight in a semicircle… the expert that I consulted with said this is what we call patho-pneumonic. You don’t see this in anyone else unless they have frontotemporal dementia.”

Moreover, Trump’s continuous rants at public speeches, which lead to speaking about absolutely non-co-relative things together. Referring to one of his previous speeches, the doctor stated, “He was lying and saying that they’re sending all these immigrants from insane asylums, right? And then he goes, ‘Silence of the Lambs. Anyone seen The Silence of the Lambs? Well, The Silence of the Lambs is a movie about a psychiatric hospital. Okay, so now we’ve moved from immigrants to has anyone seen this movie?”

Whether true or not, these claims continue to serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of maintaining transparency by political authorities at all times. With a big fat question looming in on the health status of the U.S. President, an official confirmation is still required from the White House as of now.