Angelina Jolie Breaks Silence on “Dangerous” Divide in America – Says, “I Don’t Recognize My Country”

Angelina Jolie is worried about the state of her country, and she’s not hiding it.

She was at the promotion of her new film Couture at Spain’s San Sebastián Film Festival on Sunday. There, the Oscar-winning actress sounded the alarm on free speech. She was asked what scares her most as an artist and an American. Jolie paused, let out a deep sigh, and didn’t sugarcoat her answer. She said, “I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country,” reports Deadline. “I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life. My worldview is equal, united, international, so anything anywhere that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous.”

Angelina Jolie Expresses Concern: “I Don’t Recognize My Country” pic.twitter.com/rwOHGHWlgr — Distinct Post. (@DistinctPost) September 22, 2025

Jolie didn’t name names. But her warning comes just days after ABC yanked Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show following threats from Trump-appointed FCC chair Brendan Carr over a joke about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually,” Jolie added. “So I’ll be careful during a press conference, but to say that, of course, like all of you and everyone watching, these are very, very heavy times we are living in together.”

Kirk’s killing has rattled the nation. President Donald Trump and his allies are vowing a crackdown on what they call the “radical left,” while critics warn his administration is silencing dissent.

This isn’t Jolie’s first clash with Trump-era politics. During his first term, she slammed his “Muslim ban” in a fiery New York Times op-ed, and urged for unity. “We have to make common cause with people of all faiths and backgrounds fighting the same threat and seeking the same security,” she wrote. “This is where I would hope any president of our great nation would lead on behalf of all Americans.”

Jolie’s political stance has long been a contrast to that of her father, actor Jon Voight, one of Hollywood’s most outspoken Trump supporters. Trump even named him a “special ambassador” to Hollywood earlier this year, alongside Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson.

New look at Angelina Jolie in Alice Winocour’s ‘COUTURE’. 📷 pic.twitter.com/ClZmbfvp0O — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) September 5, 2025

As for Jolie, she may not be sticking around for the next chapter in America’s political drama. Reports say she plans to sell her $24.5 million Los Angeles mansion once her youngest kids, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 next year, and head overseas.