Donald Trump Tries to Dismiss Health Rumors – But Fails Miserably with Unhinged Rant and Embarrassing Past

Donald Trump’s health has been the biggest topic of discussion ever since his second term began in January. Critics and experts alike sounded the alarm on the POTUS going through a possible health decline, despite White House claiming he is in “excellent” health.

Even his estranged niece, Mary Trump, pointed out three factors that indicate that Trump’s cognitive health is not as good as it is supposed to be. At the UN Assembly, the Republican President tried to clarify the rumors, but it only backfired.

At the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Donald Trump arrived with his First Lady, Melania. All eyes were on the couple as they faced an escalator malfunction. The pair was briefly stuck on the stairway as it came to an abrupt halt mere moments after they stepped on. Melania was seen quickly walking up the stairs, while Trump followed behind. However, unlike the FLOTUS, the POTUS seemed to be struggling to walk up, reigniting the rumors surrounding his health.

As the clip of the incident went viral on X (formerly Twitter), one user took a jab at Trump. “He could barely walk up the escalator. Looks like he was going to pass out…” they wrote. Later, in his speech, the President tried to prevent any rumors about his health by mentioning the “bad escalator” bit.

“All I got from the United Nations is an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen, but she’s in great shape. We’re both in good shape,” the POTUS said.

At the end of his rant, he once again highlighted, “These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much.”

While the President was probably trying to discard any rumors after he was spotted struggling while walking up the escalator that was stuck, it actually backfired. On social media, many doubted that he seemed to be a little too agitated and highlighted the escalator malfunction many times, maybe because of his past gaffe. It seemed like he was actually ranting about having to climb up the stairs, probably because of his embarrassing history with tripping.

Trump tripped while walking up the stairs to Air Force One. Is he getting too old? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WLgG982h6s — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 8, 2025

Not too long ago, Donald Trump fell up the stairs of his Air Force One. A video of the gaffe went viral on social media, prompting users to question, “Is he getting too old?” Rumors about his health have been circulating on the internet for a long time, especially after he was spotted with a bruised hand and swollen ankles on most occasions. The White House explained that the swollen ankles are due to his Chronic Venous Insufficiency, while the bruised hands are attributed to aspirin use and frequent handshaking.

However, it’s not easy to discard the concerns, given he was also spotted taking assistance from Melania while walking across the South lawn of the White House, right after landing in Washington after his UK visit.