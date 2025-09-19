Donald Trump Mocked for Using Melania As ‘Human Walker’ – “He Can’t Walk Straight”

Donald Trump’s health has been raising far too many concerns lately. Many experts and critics claim that the POTUS is going through a cognitive decline. At the same time, his physical health seems to be in no better position, as Trump has been spotted with a bruised hand and swollen ankles on every occasion so far.

The White House claims he is in “excellent health”, except for the chronic venous insufficiency.

Now, adding fuel to the fire, his recent footage showed him unable to walk straight properly. Many even accused the POTUS of using his wife, Melania Trump, as a “human walker.” The video in question is from his return to the White House following his state visit to the UK.

Donald Trump and Melania returned to the United States on Thursday after concluding their UK trip earlier that day. As they walked across the South Lawn after the landing of their Marine One, cameras captured the couple.

Moments ago: @POTUS & @FLOTUS returned to the White House from UK trip. Tiffany Trump & her husband Michael Boulos exited Marine One shortly after. pic.twitter.com/l32xdlAhy1 — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) September 19, 2025

Trump seems to be facing leg issues right from the beginning, as he struggled to get down the helicopter’s steps. He could be seen holding tightly on the handrails as he made his way down, and his wife followed behind. Then, he offered his hand to Melania, who took it as she went down the last few steps of the helicopter.

The video shows the pair walking across the grass as the FLOTUS took her hand out of her husband’s. Just as she walked a few steps, the President quickly caught up to her. He was waving at the camera and accidentally bumped into Melania. She was quick to hold his hand, and the duo then continued walking together towards their way inside the White House.

Melania Trump was seen walking slightly ahead of the POTUS, while still holding onto his hand. It looked as if she was almost assisting him in walking. The clip from their return quickly went viral on social media.

Taking grandpa for a walk. — sakitech (@sakitechonline) September 19, 2025

Many questioned whether Donald Trump was using his wife as a “human walker.” One person pointed out, “Trump was clearly having issues walking in a straight line. That’s why Melania took his hand.”

The other echoed, “Melania is the human version of a walker.” A third echoed, “He can’t walk in a straight line. He’s stumbling. I think the hand grab was a stabiliser.”

“Were they drunk or just tired? Why are bumping into each other, staggering?” another user pointed out. “She had to hold his hand to keep him walking straight,” a fifth added.