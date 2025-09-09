“Something Is Up With Trump’s Health” – Jon Stewart Adds Fuel to Rumors About President’s Condition Amid Evident Clues

Among many other unhinged things he has been doing since his second term began, Donald Trump’s health decline has taken center stage. Experts and critics likewise warned that the President might not be fit to serve his full term. Even his estranged niece, Mary Trump, pointed out three indications that solidify the speculation that Trump is not doing well, regardless of what the White House claims.

Adding fuel to the fire, Trump mysteriously disappeared from the public eye over the Labor Day weekend. His absence from the spotlight sparked further discussions about his health. It got so intense that at one point, a rumor started that the Republican President was dead. On social media, hashtags like #TrumpIsDead went viral, with many pointing out that it wouldn’t be unusual, given that the 79-year-old is going through a major health decline.

Now, Daily Show host Jon Stewart has taken a dig at Donald Trump over his brief absence from the public eye. “It does say something about the ubiquity of Donald Trump in our lives that we don’t hear from him for 20 minutes and we’re like, ‘he’s dead,’“ the host said.

Trump returned in front of the camera shortly after the rumors of his death. He wasn’t pleased about the various speculations, to say the least. After reemerging from his holiday absence, Donald Trump told the reporters, “I didn’t do any (news conferences) for two days, and they said, ‘There must be something wrong with him.‘”

He lamented, “Biden wouldn’t do them for months, you wouldn’t see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape.”

HOLY SH*T 🚨 Trump addresses Peter Doocy’s question of the “viral trend” of him being de*ad “I didn’t do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden would not do anything for MONTHS” ABSOLUTE MIC DROP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tOkwyQ9OlR — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 2, 2025

Now, Jon Stewart has mocked, “Trump is alive. I definitely would not go so far as to say ‘alive and kicking.’ Something is up with his health.” The Daily Show host then discussed the POTUS’ chronic venous insufficiency. As stated by the White House, this condition that disrupts blood flow from the legs back to the heart is to blame for his recently spotted swollen ankles.

The White House also said that the bruises on his hand that fueled the health concerns are due to aspirin use and frequent handshaking. Donald Trump is often seen concealing the bruises with makeup. Sharing a picture of his hand, Stewart mockingly commented, “Jesus, grandpa, put ’em away! Holy sh–! And what’s with the makeup? It’s not like you can treat leprosy at Sephora.”

🚨📸 PICTURED: Visible bruising on Donald Trump’s hand pic.twitter.com/1LukghHN14 — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) August 25, 2025

The host believes that his swollen ankles and bruised hands are just two things. “I bet everything on that body not covered by clothes is all f—ed up right now,” he said. Stewart’s last trump card was a footage of a recent Cabinet meeting, where everyone took turns saying something nice about Donald Trump.

“It’s that whenever any of his biggest supporters are with him, it sounds like they’re saying goodbye,” he said.