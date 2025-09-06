What’s Donald Trump Hiding? Makeup on His Hand in Latest Appearance Fuels Health Speculation Again

Donald Trump is once again at the center of a storm over his health after being spotted with his hand seemingly caked in makeup. It has reignited whispers about what the president might be trying to hide.

The fresh wave of speculation kicked off after a swanky dinner with top tech executives, where eagle-eyed netizens noticed Trump kept his hands tucked beneath the table for much of the night. A body language expert suggested it looked like he was deliberately trying not to draw attention to them. But the chatter only grew louder on Friday when Trump stepped out into the newly refurbished White House Rose Garden – rebranded as his so-called “Rose Garden Club,” and appeared to once again have makeup smeared across one of his hands.

Earlier this week, Trump attempted to brush off all the rumors. He insisted his health is fine and blasted his critics for making it a political weapon. On his Truth Social account, he boasted: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.” But the visible effort to cover up his hand has only thrown more fuel on the fire. Friday’s Rose Garden gathering was meant to showcase the fresh facelift of the iconic venue, which now looks eerily similar to the outdoor dining space at Mar-a-Lago. A Thursday dinner for tech and business moguls was supposed to serve as the grand unveiling, but rain forced organizers to shuffle plans.

Normally, Trump is all about dramatic hand gestures when he’s speaking – waving, pointing, and chopping the air to hammer his points home. But at that tech dinner, his movements were noticeably muted. Body language expert Judi James told Mirror US that the scene felt more like a “stroke and purr” session designed to feed Trump’s ego.

She added, “Unless he was bluffing at his last press call, Trump seems to be seriously out of the social media loop when it comes to the state of his health and, in particular, the state of his hands. He did seem to be hearing speculation for the first time the other day and this coming late to the party stance might be the reason why he keeps his hands hidden here when he would normally be gesticulating to add emphasis to his words.”

Still, James noted there were brief flashes of normalcy. “Even here though there are finally moments when he behaves normally and the hands do appear. It’s the left one first and then the right and although the appearances are a little more fleeting than usual he doesn’t act in a way to suggest he has inhibitions about showing them.”

TRUMP HAND DRAMA CONTINUES: Donald Trump photo shows large mark on hand as fears swirl over his health and aging UK MIRROR: President Donald Trump was seen with a noticeable layer of makeup on his right hand, amid concerns about his health and cognitive abilities….… pic.twitter.com/mf9cAhQXR2 — Brian Harrod (@GetTheDailyDirt) August 24, 2025

In recent months, Trump watchers have noticed bruising on the back of his right hand, often disguised with makeup, along with swelling around his ankles. The White House eventually confirmed that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common among older adults in which leg veins struggle to pump blood efficiently back to the heart, causing swelling and discoloration.

Still, for Trump’s critics and concerned voters alike, the question stands strong. If his health is really “perfect,” why all the makeup and secrecy?