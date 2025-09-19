Kate and William’s Marriage Trouble Rumors Resurface – And Donald and Melania’s Cozy PDA Just Made It Worse

The Trumps’ second state visit to the UK has been under the scanner all across social media. The U.S. President, along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump, made quite a steady impression standing alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla. Of course, one couldn’t miss the endearing presence of William and Kate, who were the first ones to extend a hearty welcome to the guests ahead of the state banquet.

Unfortunately, the happy occasion is cut short since social media is already peaking with buzz about marriage troubles between William and Kate. And this time, the Trumps have turned out to be the spade responsible for such murmurs creeping up, considering that Donald Trump and Melania’s allegedly crumbling marriage remains a focal point of tabloid gossip now and then. However, this time during their visit, Melania’s rare smile and hand-holding did surprise everyone, and the two of them looked quite chummy.

Coming to the case of William and Kate, they, on the other hand, gave away hints of marital troubles all over. One of the viral pictures of the Prince and Princess of Wales welcoming Trump and Melania has stirred up such speculations. While the U.S. President and First Lady can be seen walking hand-in-hand, Kate and William, on the other hand, skipped all of it. Instead, they were seen taking steps beside each other, while maintaining a respectful distance between themselves. They looked rather estranged while trying their best to maintain their professionalism at work.

This picture was enough to leave netizens in a frenzy, as they closely observed the respectful distance intentionally left between William and Kate, which clearly indicated that something was amiss.

While some onlookers dreaded that Kate and William are on a path of divorce, some others joked that if the Princess stood any further away from her husband, it would be equivalent to stepping out for a vacation altogether from all royal responsibilities. A third segment of viewers felt that William happened to be standing closer to Trump than his wife, resulting in a lot of sarcastic and hilarious comments. Interestingly, this hasn’t been the first time that Kate and William have faced the heat of divorce buzz.

Over the years, the royal couple has withstood numerous divorce rumors. First up, there was a rumor of William falling for Kate’s friend Rose Hanbury. This was followed by the possibility of Catherine’s cancer diagnosis putting a strain on their marriage. One of the biggest blow-ups occurred back in 2024 when a photoshopped image of Kate left the internet divided, when she was seen without her wedding ring.

However, official sources were quick to control damage, and an inside source confirmed to The Daily Beast, “It just seemed guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage.”

However, sources from the Kensington Palace have never really reacted to such buzz, irrespective of its scale or spread. Meanwhile, according to a recent report by Radar Online, Kate and William are, in fact, moving and settling down in their new home later in 2025. They’ve allegedly now set their eyes on a sprawling new property named Forest Lodge, where they’re planning to reside with their three kids.

An insider quoted to the outlet on the recent development as “This is where William and Kate want to grow old together and create magical memories, even after they take the crown. They’re already working with a construction team to change things up and add some personal touches that will reflect their tastes.”