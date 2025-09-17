Prince William ‘Seething’ Over Prince Andrew’s Close Proximity at the Duchess of Kent’s Funeral

The somber event of Duchess of Kent’s funeral turned rather tense as Prince William and Kate Middleton attended alongside King Charles. Prince Andrew, William’s disgraced uncle was also present.

William had to sit directly in front of Andrew, which reportedly made him “furious.” William’s anger is very likely to stem from the fact that Andrew’s name has repeatedly appeared in numerous scandals related to Jeffrey Epstein. He has also been accused of various s– crimes.

A friend described the seating arrangement as a “disgrace,” revealing that William felt “ambushed” by Andrew being seated so close behind him and Kate. Photographs from the funeral showed William’s visible anger and disdain. He also kept giving annoyed looks at his uncle.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich explained to Fox News that Prince William not only holds grudges against his uncle but also has long shared a strained relationship with him. She stated, “Prince William will deal with ‘the Andrew problem’ once he becomes King.”

Fordwich said William has been consistent regarding his stance. It is mainly driven by his determination to protect the monarchy’s reputation: “Once king, no doubt, Prince William will ensure Andrew is completely excluded from royal life, as well as all public appearances.” Public opinion polls placing Andrew at the bottom further reinforce William’s position.

The images from the funeral were especially striking because William appeared not only angry at Andrew but also disapproving of his father, King Charles. The King’s decision to meet with William’s brother, Prince Harry, just days earlier appeared to heighten tensions.

William has refused to reconcile with Harry, who has made public allegations against the royal family, including claims of racism and criticism of Queen Camilla. A source told the Daily Beast that William considers Charles “weak” for indulging both Andrew and Harry, suggesting that he plans to “course correct” once he ascends to the throne by excluding them from future public royal events.

Further adding to the strain, Prince Andrew has a history of trying to grab the spotlight in various royal occasions. This funeral was also no exception as he used it for self-promotion.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent.

Andrew also tried to talk to Prince William but the latter did not encourage any conversation. William simply frowned and barely acknowledged him, which clearly showed what he thought of his uncle.

Besides this tension, Queen Camilla’s absence from the funeral also sparked speculation. She withdrew from attending the funeral due to acute sinusitis, sparking speculation about her participation in the upcoming state visit of US President Donald Trump.

Trump’s visit is controversial because of the President’s alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein, a connection also tied indirectly to Andrew.

It should be noted here that the funeral marked a historic occasion as the Duchess of Kent’s funeral was the first royal funeral to be held at Westminster Cathedral in London, a Roman Catholic service of note in British royal history.