Will Virginia Giuffre’s Book Spell Jail Time For Prince Andrew?

It’s been a difficult year for Prince Andrew. First there is the long night of the soul that is Andrew Lownie’s damning new book about the man they used to call “Baby Grumpling” entitled “The Rise and Fall of the House of York.” And then along comes Virginia Giuffre’s memoir from beyond the grave, set to be published this October, entitled “Nobody’s Girl.”

The Spectator reports that just as revenge is a dish best served cold, the late Virginia Giuffre’s book is guaranteed to reveal in excruciatingly painful detail the relationships that woman, who died of suicide earlier this year, had with famous figures such as Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew.

Before she took her own life at the age of 41, Giuffre sent an email to her co-writer Amy Wallace, that read, “The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders. It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding the topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.”

In anticipation of the explosive content promised to be revealed in the book, there has been speculation in some quarters that it could possibly lead to jail time for Prince Andrew.

It’s wise to nip such speculation in the bud, because Prince Andrew has yet to be officially accused, yet alone charged with any wrongdoing.

Like any family, the British Royals have their fair share of skeletons in the closet. Prince Andrew’s friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and King Edward VIII’s admiration of Hitler, are just two of the more unsavoury things the Windsors would probably like to brush under the carpet.

And while many of their fiercest critics would call for the British Royal Family to be jailed for “the crime” of leeching off the fat of the land, to this day, only one of the Windsors has gotten in trouble with the law to the point of receiving a criminal record.

Now, before we find out who, studious royalists will know who it is not. King Charles has Sovereign immunity in the UK, meaning no matter what he said or does no civil or criminal proceedings can be brought against His Royal Highness.

Here’s another interesting little law that you’d imagine would have no place in a modern democracy. An arrest can never take place in the presence of His Majesty. So, no matter the crime, if they are hanging around King Charles, criminals are as safe as houses from Johnny Blue.

Additionally, if any member of the royal family is anywhere near a palace, they cannot be taken into police custody.

So who exactly was the royal who landed themselves in hot water with the police? Princess Anne, that’s who.

The Express reports that in 2002, the Queen’s second child became the first senior royal to be convicted when her dog attacked two children.

What has been described as a “very unfortunate episode” involved Princess Anne’s English bull terrier Ditty.

The vicious little mutt had apparently escaped from Princess Anne’s car and bit two unsuspecting children as they walked through a park in Windsor.

The dog bit one of the fleeing children on the collarbone and leg, and the other traumatised child was left with scratch marks on their forearm, back, and leg.

Princess Anne pleaded guilty to not being in full control of a dangerous dog and was ordered to pay a fine and compensation to the victims.

The royal was also ordered to keep her dog on a lead in public places. The court’s ruling was perceived as far too lenient by some who called for Ditty to be put down.

Dog psychologist Dr Roger Mugford argued that despite its savage and spontaneous attack on two children minding their own business in a public park, Ditty was a “utterly placid and a playful dog”.

The judge agreed and said as long as there are no further incidents, Ditty would live to bite another day. Just as seasoned sailor Prince Andrew will no doubt live to weather another storm!