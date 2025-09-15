When Prince Harry Abruptly Canceled His Birthday Bash – And Kate Middleton Was the Reason

Prince Harry is set to celebrate his 41st birthday in California with family and friends. His birthday is right around the corner for the big celebrations, and after his visit to Ukraine and the UK.

Meghan Markle must be busy planning a memorable day for Harry and ensuring nothing goes wrong that day. However, before Harry met Meghan, he rang in his 30th birthday without any celebrations or a big bash that day.

The reason would surprise you, as it’s not something you may expect. Harry cancelled his birthday party for his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The entire family was planning a grand celebration for his 30th, which is considered to be a milestone birthday.

All the royals, including Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and Zara Tindall, were supposed to attend along with close friends. At that time, Kate Middleton was pregnant with Charlotte. Just before his birthday, Kate had severe morning sickness, which left her feeling too sick.

For this reason, Harry felt the need to postpone the celebrations even though it was his 30th birthday. Since she was so involved in the preparation for the big day, Harry felt it was wrong to go ahead with it without her while she was sick.

His decision to call off the party for his sister-in-law seemed better as no one would have been able to enjoy it without her. An insider revealed to The Mirror, “Harry was in no doubt that the party should be postponed even though 30 is an important milestone.”

“Kate had been very involved in organizing Harry’s party, and once she fell ill, he felt it was wrong to let the event go ahead,” the insider further told. Later, the royal officials also confirmed Kate’s condition during her second pregnancy.

This incident shows how much Harry cares about his family, while he’s currently facing a dilemma for his family and Meghan as he reunited with King Charles after months of not speaking to him. As for now, Meghan’s controversial documentary on Netflix and the details in Harry’s book Spare have not made it easier on the royals. So, everyone is wondering how their relationship will unfold in the future.