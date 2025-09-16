Prince Andrew Epstein Files Will See The Light of Day, Swears Republican Congressman James Comer

Prince Andrew has been warned by top Republican congressman James Comer that any communication or financial records that tie him to Jeffrey Epstein will be made public.

Prince Andrew’s friendship with the dead sex trafficker has always been a controversial one, but the bad could get a whole lot worse if Comer, the chief investigator into the sordid Epstein files, unearths anything that implicates the wayward royal.

The Sun reports that Mr Comer, who is chairman of the House Oversight Committee, warned Prince Andrew that he would not be spared if anything scandalous or damning should rear its head as he wades through tens of thousands of documents relating to Epstein.

The Republican firebrand’s probe into the dead pedophile has already led to the firing of the UK’s former Ambassador to America, Peter Mandelson.

A deep dive into the cache of incriminating documents revealed that Britain’s top man in Washington had for years been in close contact with the pedophile financier and even penned a gushing 10-page letter to Epstein in 2003, where he declared his love for Epstein and described him as his “best pal.”

After being given the push, the disgraced minister lamented, “I feel a tremendous sense of sympathy for those people, those women, who suffer as a result of his behaviour and his illegal criminal activities.

“And secondly, I regret very, very deeply indeed, carrying on that association with him for far longer than I should have done.”

With a new batch of documents about to be released, which could contain a wealth of unreleased correspondence between the party prince and evil Epstein, Mr Comer has warned Prince Andrew that no quarter will be given.

Asked on the latest episode of Harry Cole Saves the West if the Duke of York was a person of interest, Mr Comer explained that although the wandering Windsor might not be implicated in the next batch of documents, just the mere mention of his name could spell big trouble for his recovering reputation.

However, he explained that it will not deter them in their quest for truth, “If Prince Andrew’s name is mentioned, you’ll see it,” he stressed.

The Kentucky truth seeker added,“We believe very strongly in due process, and we’re going to give everyone an opportunity to explain themselves.”

When questioned whether he believed the reports that the Epstein files contained more than 100 references to Prince Andrew, the Republican Chief did not answer yes or no, but simply replied, “We’re going to be transparent with everything we find.”

Mr Comer has publicly acknowledged reports that link Prince Andrew to at least one victim of Epstein, but he emphasised that the world needs to respect the victims’ privacy.

He explained, “Most people have seen that he was definitely affiliated with one of the victims from Epstein Island.

“That’s public. But we believe very strongly in due process, and we’re going to give everyone an opportunity to explain themselves.”

Mr Comer added, “We’ve had the estate turn over two batches of documents.

“We’ve had the Department of Justice turn over 32,000 pages of documents. We put a lot of those online.

“We’re trying to respect the privacy of the victims, but we’ll be very transparent.”