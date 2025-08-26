King Charles Bans Prince Andrew From The Royal Fold For Being “Too Toxic” Claims Source

It looks like King Charles has finally had enough of the damage done by the “party prince” and is excluding Prince Andrew from the business end of all things royal!

Just like every flock has its black sheep, every family, from the richest to the poorest, has that one member who is a thorn in everyone’s side.

It may be the uncle with substance abuse issues, the wayward son who has been seduced by organised crime, or perhaps the self-entered hot head who turns every family gathering into a season in hell.

Or in King Charles’s case, it’s the brother who had connections to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

When you’re king of the castle and your brother’s been hanging around with the dirty rascal, it’s not good for the royal brand. The eyes of the world are upon you, and image is everything.

Although Prince Andrew has been found guilty of no crime, where there’s smoke, there’s gossip, and in his case, there’s a lot of gossip.

And all that gossip is about to be dug up and rehashed for a new audience courtesy of a new book by Andrew Lownie, entitled “The Rise and Fall of the House of York.”

Lownie’s book is a deep dive into the life and times of Prince Andrew. And it’s not a flattering portrait by any means. The grand old Duke of York is portrayed as an arrogant and self-interested toad who is in perpetual denial about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. A relationship that was once compared to, “like putting a rattlesnake in an aquarium with a mouse”.

After four years of painstaking research, the book delivers over 450 pages on the royal known as “Baby Grumpling” in his early years, and later as“His Bufoon Highness.”

Royal commentator Pauline Maclaran told the BBC, “This book appears to seal the fate of Andrew if he was ever hoping to be reinstated officially into the working royals.

“The public will be wanting to see some clear action on the King’s part, I think – particularly as Andrew’s connections to Epstein are raked over again,”

Yahoo! Reports, that, according to a palace source, King Charles has now taken direct action and banned Prince Andrew from having an active part to play in the “old firm.”

It’s speculated that the Duke of York’s absence from a recent church visit was the writing on the wall that not everything is rosy in the gardens of Windsor.

Although King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other royals were in attendance at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle on the weekend, Prince Andrew was missing in action. Allegedly because his presence was “too toxic.”

One source who is said to be extremely well placed explained that Prince Andrew was deliberately frozen out. They said, “The message is clear: he’s no longer welcome in the pews alongside the King, Queen, or the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

“It used to be automatic that all senior royals attended,” another aide explained. “But Andrew’s presence is now considered too toxic.

“The Windsors have moved on — without him.”