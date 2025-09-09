Did Prince William ‘Reject’ a Reunion With Prince Harry? Insider Spills the Royal Tea

The fallout between the Royal brothers is known to the world, and fans have long been wishing for a reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex is set to make a trip to the UK, and it’s said that he is going to reunite with his father. Interestingly, his visit coincides with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Despite his long-awaited trip to the royal palace, it’s only natural that he might not reunite with his estranged brother, given the history between the two.

According to The Mirror, an insider noted that for years, Prince Harry made various allegations about the Royal Family, which created trust issues between him and his brother, William. Experts commented that the possibility of a reunion between the brothers is being completely rejected.

“William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution and that the Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote,” the source told the outlet.

“The issue with Harry, as well as Meghan, is one of trust. Ever since moving to North America, they have eroded all confidence in their ability to keep things or their criticisms private. For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them,” added the insider.

Notably, earlier this year, a peace offering was made between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. However, even at that time, Harry reportedly rejected the idea of reuniting with his brother.

The relationship between the two brothers deteriorated after Harry, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, exited the Royal Family in 2020. As per insiders, William didn’t like how he abandoned his royal duties for a new chapter in California. Soon after, the couple began publicly criticizing the monarch while also bringing some serious accusations against them.

Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, noted that while on this trip, Prince Harry might reach out to other family members, a reunion with his brother is unlikely. “Harry may well see some of his cousins – such as Eugenie or Beatrice – but I don’t think there’s any chance of a meeting with William or Catherine. The rift between the brothers remains too deep, and William has far too much going on in his life to worry about the Harry problem,” Bond said.

“I would never say never in a family feud. Over time, it may be that William will find a way to reconcile with Harry. But that day – if it ever comes, and it may not – is not any time soon.”