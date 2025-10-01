Melania Trump’s Nails Haven’t Changed in 14 Years—And There’s a Powerful Reason Why

Throughout two presidential elections, the First Lady’s style has gained popularity as a beauty trend. Melania Trump has been referred to as the epitome of this refined style.

Melania demonstrates that ageless elegance is about figuring out what works and sticking with it, even when it comes to her nails, which she has been sporting since 2011. Melania adopts a beauty regimen that is as sophisticated as it is reliable, leaving no opportunity for creativity, much like Queen Letizia with her trademark haircut.

The adaptability and elegance of this manicure style are what make nude tints so popular. Melania has stuck with the milky finish for over a decade because it works in any circumstance. She preferred a simple, natural manicure with just a clear top coat before embracing this look.

In her earlier years, Melania chose to keep things simple and private. Her medium-length, flawlessly formed nails were devoid of any striking hues. The only time she followed a trend was in 2007, when she wore the classic French manicure. It’s a timeless style featuring a delicate white tip, medium length, and a nude base. This timeless design visually lengthens the fingers and remains in style to this day. It was merely a prelude to her now-famous milky nails, though.

Melania found her ideal complement in 2011, the creamy white nails. In contrast to conventional white polish or transparent nude hues, this style strikes the perfect mix between being soft and translucent, producing a smooth, polished look. She initially wore them medium length, but as First Lady, she adopted a longer, more elegant look.

Her dedication to this manicure was evident during Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States in 2017 at the Candlelight Dinner in Washington, D.C. Melania debuted a variation of her favorite nail style that evening, a cross between a French manicure and a milky white. This look became one of her most iconic beauty statements, with a slight gradient that resembled the “baby boomer” method.

Now that Donald Trump is the president of the United States, Melania still uses her go-to manicure. Her white French nails never go out of style, whether she’s attending state visits, formal galas, or sophisticated dinners. They are her go-to choice for ensuring her hands always look elegant, well-groomed, and perfectly aligned with her polished public image.

Melania Trump’s manicures are more than simply a beauty choice. They have become an integral part of who she is, demonstrating that sometimes the secret to classic style is knowing what works and sticking with it.