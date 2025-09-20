Melania Trump Favors Kate Middleton, Seems to Sideline Queen Camilla During UK State Visit

Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s UK state visit has turned out to be more dramatic than one would expect from a formal event. Lately, it looks like the womenfolk at the center of the visit– Kate Middleton, Melania Trump, and Queen Camilla, who have set the town abuzz with possibly one of the strangest reasons for gossip. It all started after the Princess of Wales, Catherine, walked beside Prince William to welcome the Trumps in London.

Quite evidently, the overly friendly banter between the young royal couple and Trump triggered a series of reactions from internet users that none could believe. Moreover, one of Melania’s recent looks from outside the Windsor Castle, wearing a giant hat covering almost half of her eyes, piqued more interest, especially after the U.S. First Lady seemed to be more chatty with Kate, somewhat ignoring Queen Camilla standing right next to her.

A viral video showing the duo chatting while Camilla appeared left out of the conversation has divided the internet. Many netizens have even pointed out how the Queen allegedly nudged Kate to move along, inviting comments of rude or awkward friction between the two generations of Royal women.

Some were quick to compare Camilla’s actions to Queen Elizabeth, implying that Elizabeth would not have made such a petty gesture. This brief moment of mere gestures between Kate and Camilla has now opened a floodgate of comments zooming in on all kinds of possibilities.

Queen Camilla ejected the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, from her conversation with First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/dxby1mhE53 — Sara Eli (@SaraEli256) September 17, 2025

Meanwhile, royally ignoring all such chatter as well as Queen Camilla herself, Melania Trump seems to have already selected her favorite royal family member in Kate. The two ladies joined together to pay a visit to the scouts in London, and Mrs Trump genuinely seemed at ease with the former.

Photos shared by the official social media handles of the Prince and Princess of Wales showed that the duo were quite happy, especially the Princess, who flaunted her rare smile on the occasion. She seemed to have ditched the perennial slate-looking, sour face that she ends up putting on even when beside her husband, Donald Trump.

Introducing First Lady Melania Trump to Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and a group of young Scouts from the Squirrels programme at Windsor today. pic.twitter.com/V3fZ3XaW5i — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 18, 2025

On the other hand, in the face of buzz suggesting Camilla being jealous of Kate, the Queen also accompanied their guest, Melania Trump, on tours of different parts of Windsor Castle. While this time the U.S. First Lady seemed to spend a good time with the host, netizens were sure that it wasn’t equivalent to the kind of rapport Melania and Kate shared essentially.

Well, agree or not, Kate Middleton has actually earned a special place, especially when it comes to the Trumps. Besides cracking a fabulous equation with Melania, the Princess of Wales was also seen receiving numerous compliments from Donald Trump himself. At many points during his speeches, the U.S. President couldn’t help tagging Kate as beautiful more than once. By comparison, he hasn’t referred to Queen Camilla as often as he has to Kate during speeches on the State visit.