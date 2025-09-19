Kate Middleton Left Humiliated as Queen Camilla Tells Her to Leave Immediately in Front of Melania – Lip Reader Reveals

There were many noteworthy moments during President Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s second state visit to the UK. However, you may have missed one blunt exchange between Queen Camilla and Princess Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales escorted Donald Trump and Melania to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla shortly after they arrived at the Windsor Estate. A notable exchange between Queen Camilla and Princess Kate took place after the hosts and guests exchanged pleasantries.

Then Kate was seen being nudged by Camilla to move to the back of the line as they waited for the Royal carriages. The announcement comes after Kate Middleton’s uncommon fashion faux pas and subsequent “sinking” mood.

The Express claims that Kate had approached Melania for a quick conversation and to strike up a conversation when she arrived at Windsor Castle before being “shooed” away. Lip-reading specialist Nicola Hickling spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about the exchange.

In an interview with covers.com, she revealed Camilla’s nine-word order to Kate: “Go now, you need to go to your carriage.” The Princess obeyed when Camilla subtly indicated with her hand in the video that Kate should distance herself from her and First Lady Melania Trump.

“Kate is a completely different person to Camilla,” Valentine Low, a royal analyst, told GB News this year. She is extremely restrained, cautious, and watchful. Camilla has a lot more extroverted traits.

Camilla to Kate Middleton: “Run along now dear, you’re not Queen yet.” If this is how Kate in treated who’s one of theirs who partake in the abuse of Meghan, imagine how bad it was for the Duchess of Sussex who is a mix blood American. “They accepted Meghan with open arms, not!” https://t.co/Vl7weFk1Va — JoJo 💯 (@DomajorReminor) September 17, 2025

“She says what she thinks, she’s incredibly engaging, Camilla, and funny. That’s not to say Kate can’t be funny in private, but you know, it’s much more obviously the case with Camilla.” Both Kate and Melania looked stunning in their outfits as they conversed amicably. Melania’s elegant gray Dior suit, which she wore to her meeting with William and Kate, was complemented by a beautiful hat.

Emilia Wickstead, meanwhile, observed Kate, 43, wearing a gorgeous burgundy dress coat. The fitted garment had a nipped waist, front buttons, and a double-breasted style.

Queen Camilla appears to shoo Kate Middleton away during awkward moment with Melania Trump https://t.co/kWcONUKMM7 pic.twitter.com/cSzaCzmtmT — Page Six (@PageSix) September 17, 2025

King Charles and Donald Trump took pleasure in a royal carriage procession across the Windsor Estate. But there was a security twist when the iron gates were sealed during a massive security operation.

The President is currently at Chequers with Sir Keir Starmer for a joint press briefing on investment opportunities and economic growth between the two countries as part of his 48-hour visit to the UK.