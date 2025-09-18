Melania Trump Brutally Trolled For ‘Ridiculous’ Dress Choice at State Banquet

Melania Trump never fails to make a fashion statement. After all, she is a former model who is very well-versed in the world of glitz and glamor. Many even claim that she might just be the most fashionable FLOTUS ever. However, Melania’s wardrobe choice for the state visit to the UK is getting much attention, and not for very good reasons, we are afraid.

The First Lady arrived in the UK yesterday with Donald Trump. The couple was welcomed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, where they are staying for this visit. For the State Banquet last evening, Melania Trump showed up in a bright yellow dress that has garnered quite the attention online.

While Donald Trump followed the white tie rule and kept it very formal in a white tuxedo, his wife took the spotlight with her bold choice. Melania’s off-the-shoulder gown had a very canary yellow hue, which she paired up with a chunky light pink belt. For earrings, she went for something sparkling – a pair of emerald.

Needless to say, as soon as photos from the evening started arriving, social media users couldn’t help but dissect Melania’s look. Some loved it, commenting that she looked “very snatched.” However, most online users didn’t seem to like her gown for the evening.

Many have slammed the FLOTUS, calling the wardrobe choice a ‘ridiculous’ one. Some even said that it was too “informal” for the banquet hosted by the royal family, where everyone else kept it formal. The criticism didn’t stop here, as numerous others brutally trolled Melania, likening her gown to a banana and an easter egg.

The dress is inappropriate for the occasion. — Jasmin Tschantré 🇨🇭🇺🇸🦅🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦🇵🇦🇩🇰 (@Caprice_721) September 18, 2025

“Melania’s dress is hideous! She looks like a giant Easter egg or something in that canary yellow with the purple belt,” wrote one on X (formerly Twitter). Another echoed, “Why did Melania dress like a banana?” A third added, “Melania looks ridiculous.”

One user wrote, “I love Melania, but this dress is hideous on her and inappropriately casual for a state dinner.” Another claimed that the dress wasn’t all that bad, but it was just not the right choice for the state dinner.

“I actually love Melania’s dress, but it feels really simple for a state dinner, no?” wrote one. “The yellow dress is far too informal for a Royal dinner. Who is dressing this lady?” added a second.

Her fans quickly came to her defense, filling the comment sections with praise. “I love Melania’s dress. Elegant, flattering, chic,” one wrote. Another added, “Only Melania could pull off a yellow dress and beige belt. I’d look like a banana with a bandage wrap. Most beautiful FLOTUS in history.”