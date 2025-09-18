Melania Trump’s Weird Reaction to Queen Camilla Has Internet Divided

Netizens are sharply split over a scene that occurred during last night’s state banquet involving Melania Trump and Queen Camilla. For anyone who needs a reminder, 79-year-old Donald Trump and 55-year-old First Lady are spending two days in the UK seeing King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The American pair have also met Prince William and Kate Middleton, as Trump praised the royal family during his speech at the luncheon. “His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales,” he said yesterday, September 17, when addressing the 160 guests. “We’ve gotten to know you and I think you’re going to have an unbelievable success in future.”

Queen Camilla ejected the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, from her conversation with First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/dxby1mhE53 — Sara Eli (@SaraEli256) September 17, 2025

He added: “Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy, and so beautiful. It’s really a great honor, thank you.”

At the banquet, Trump sat next to the Princess of Wales, while Melania, Camilla, and William were placed across from them. Additionally, astute social media users have noticed a clip from the event that was captured during the opulent supper.

The First Lady is shown in the video talking to Camilla, but Melania seems to ignore her by talking to the Prince of Wales next to her instead of answering. One commenter said, “You imagine they wouldn’t have much to talk about.” Some, on the other hand, have hurried to defend Melania, pointing out that Camilla might have been speaking to William as well, who was not in view of the camera.

Somebody else penned: “Melania was not ignoring Queen Camilla; she was talking to Prince William.” Another agreed: “She is talking to someone else, in case you didn’t notice.” Some unsatisfied social media users have called Melania Trump’s bright yellow dress “ridiculous” and compared it to a banana.

President Trump & Melania join King Charles & Queen Camilla at Windsor as the US anthem plays.

He’s the first elected leader in modern times to receive two UK state visits. Notably, Keir Starmer was absent.

Trump takes his seat beside the Princess of Wales at the banquet.#Trump pic.twitter.com/2AmslZVFnI — IDEA TV (@ideatelevision) September 17, 2025

She paired the garment with enormous emerald earrings and a thick baby pink belt. However, social media users were quick to criticize the style online, so it didn’t catch on. Taking to X, one simply said: ‘Melania’s dress — not impressed.’ ‘Melania, what’s going on? What’s happening?’ asked another. ‘Omg,’ a third posted. ‘Melania’s dress is hideous! She looks like a giant Easter egg or something in that canary yellow with the purple belt.’

Some were kinder, although they said Melania’s clothing was “too casual” for the festivities that night.