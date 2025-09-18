Melania Trump Ditches Her Usual Cold Demeanor During UK Royal Visit, Leaves Everyone Stunned

Melania Trump is generally known for stunning people with her extraordinary fashion choices. However, this time she stunned people with her cold glares during her visit to the UK. What’s more surprising is that she looked eased up during her whirlwind 48-hour state visit to the country alongside her husband, President Donald Trump.

On Sept. 17, the couple came through the kind of pomp that the kings and queens generally receive and reserve. They also received a grand welcome with a grander one at Windsor Castle. The event reached a new level with King Charles and Queen Camilla present. Prince William and Princess Kate were there too. Not to mention that the carriages, troops, and an elaborate state banquet set the stage. All the eyes were on the FLOTUS.

Melania Trump is currently 55, and besides her fashion choices, she has also become a bit popular for giving off “leakage signals” as explained by some body language experts. These signals can indicate subtle giveaways about her true feelings. She has been seen giving several signals, especially during her public appearances with Donald Trump. For example, on several occasions, she refused his hand while exiting the plane. And also her infamous smile during the inauguration-day moment, which got converted into a scowl the second he looked away. All these hint at Melania’s reluctant FLOTUS trait.

However, the present scenario is a bit different from the other situations. Body language guru Darren Stanton told reporters, on behalf of OLBG, that the behavior of Melania Trump, especially during the royal welcome, was very different.

“In the past, Melania has often given away subtle “leakage signals” suggesting she wasn’t entirely comfortable in certain situations,” Stanton explained. “For example, at the inauguration, she famously smiled warmly at Donald as he turned toward her, only to drop into a sharp scowl the moment he looked away. On other occasions, such as when exiting planes, she’s been seen pulling her hand back or shrugging off his attempts to hold it, clear signs of resistance or disengagement.”

However, during their visit to Windsor Castle, she was fully locked in as per Stanton. “That’s what makes the footage you’ve shared so striking in contrast. Here, her body language is completely aligned with the setting,” he noted. “She presents a strong, unified front, showing genuine solidarity. There are no micro-expressions of frustration, discomfort, or reluctance. Instead, she appears happy to be taking part in the visit, fully engaged in supporting Donald and in the ceremonial duties.”

And the most surprising thing about the event was the couple’s hand-holding scene. It looked natural. “As for their hand holding, in this context it looks authentic rather than staged. Both are moving in rhythm, there’s no visible hesitation on her part, and her nonverbals elsewhere back this up, her posture and expressions are congruent with someone who is comfortable and genuinely willing to display unity. In short, there are no indicators that she’d rather be elsewhere; instead, her signals point to genuine contentment and commitment to the event.”

President Trump & Melania join King Charles & Queen Camilla at Windsor as the US anthem plays.

He’s the first elected leader in modern times to receive two UK state visits. Notably, Keir Starmer was absent.

Trump takes his seat beside the Princess of Wales at the banquet.#Trump pic.twitter.com/2AmslZVFnI — IDEA TV (@ideatelevision) September 17, 2025

There is speculation that there might be a reason behind Melania’s rare glow in London. Nicola Hickling, lip reading expert, reportedly decoded a private talk that took place between Melania and Princess Kate. It seemed like Mrs. Trump admitted she “sometimes doesn’t want to go back” to America after visiting the UK.