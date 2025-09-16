Lip Reader Catches Trump’s Comment on Melania’s Hair Disaster Moments After UK Touchdown

On Tuesday night local time, the president and first lady arrived in London for their much-anticipated state visit to the UK. It has been reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said, “It’s so windy” in London, causing First Lady Melania Trump’s “hair to blow everywhere,” according to some lip readers. Since taking office in January, the U.S. leader has made two trips to the United Kingdom.

Viscount Hood, the king’s lord-in-waiting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Warren Stephens, and U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper welcomed the couple when they arrived. Windsor Castle is where the two will spend the night.

Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, who traveled to London specifically for The Mirror US, attempted to decipher the exchange that was recorded on camera. According to Hickling, President Trump told Melania as they stepped off the aircraft, “Ooh, it’s cold. I’m glad we’re wearing our coats.” “Ooh, careful,” he subsequently warned her as they got closer to the plane steps.

After exiting the aircraft, Trump greeted an unidentified woman, followed by Stephens and Cooper. Hickling claims that when Trump said, “Thank you for coming,” the first woman said, “I hope you had a good journey.”

Trump then greeted Stephens, saying, “How you doing? Thank you for coming to meet us here.” He paused and then added, “We’re having a great September back home,” claims the lip reader.

Brits gave donald and melania trump a beautiful art display on Windsor Castle as they touched down in the UK. pic.twitter.com/EC4v7WBalA — Covie (@covie_93) September 16, 2025

Trump welcomed Cooper, saying, “Thank you for meeting us this evening, thank you very much,” to which she responded, according to a lip reader, “We’re looking forward to welcoming you to our state.”

Trump replied to her, “I think you’ll do a good job.” While waiting for Melania, the President remarked to Stephens, “It’s so windy, her hair has blown everywhere.” Then, after pausing, he added, “Are we ready?” as the lip reader suggests.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Winfield House, London, as part of Trump’s official visit to the UK#DonaldTrump #USUK #Diplomacy pic.twitter.com/EDBS12Bl86 — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) September 17, 2025

Stephens apparently told Trump, “That had to be changed to another time,” as they made their way to the helicopter. The President allegedly replied, “I’m confused, have you managed to organize it though with the million other things going on?” According to the lip reader, he responded, ‘Your helicopter waits.’

According to Hickling, they shook hands, and Trump added, “I’ll see you shortly,” before nodding and boarding the helicopter.