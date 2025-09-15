Donald Trump and Melania’s 3-Day UK Trip Comes With a Shocking Price Tag for Taxpayers – Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Donald Trump is going on another trip, and the taxpayers are paying for it. The President is set to arrive in the UK on September 16 for a second state visit. His trip will be hosted by King Charles, who will welcome the Republican POTUS and the First Lady, Melania Trump with a state banquet.

The U.S. couple will also meet with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to reports, the Trumps don’t have any public schedule planned in London. Following the meetings, they are set to leave the UK on September 18.

The three-day visit will include a state banquet and a ceremonial welcome, followed by a Red Arrows flyover. So, how much is Trump’s second state visit going to cost UK taxpayers? As reported by the Independent, based on the spending during his state visit in 2019, this time, it could cost around $6.4 million or at least more than £5 million.

In 2019, during his first term, when the POTUS visited the UK, it cost around $5 million or £3.9 million, most of which was due to the police presence. According to a report by The Guardian, more than 6,300 officers were deployed during his three-day UK trip in 2019, which itself cost around $4.4 million or £3.4 million. This information was gathered by the outlet based on figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The Guardian reports that, apart from policing, at least $1.02 million was spent on overtime during Trump’s 2019 state visit, while $275,000 was spent on infrastructure. In addition, around $40,174 was used as fleet costs, $29,440 on hotels, $44,136 on catering, and $52,480 on mutual aid.

Based on these figures, The Independent estimated that this time around, £5 million of UK taxpayers’ money would be spent on Donald Trump‘s three-day state visit. However, it is to be noted that the actual cost has not been disclosed publicly.

After taking office in January, Donald Trump visited the UK and had his first post-second-term trip in July, when he visited Scotland. In 2019, Melania and he were hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. This time, King Charles will take the responsibility, marking Trump as the only U.S. President to be invited for two state visits by a British monarch.

As reports are coming in, following the ceremonial welcome, Trump and Melania will be hosted by Charles at Windsor Castle from Wednesday to Friday. During the event, baton guns, ballistic helmets, and Armed response vehicles (ARVs) will be deployed for 24-hour-a-day policing. A temporary restraining order will also be in place for the airspace from Tuesday, when the policing rehearsal will take place, and will be active till Thursday.