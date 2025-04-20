Trump Confirms September UK State Visit—Boasts Royal Ties, Calls King Charles a ‘Friend’

King Charles is getting all set to meet and greet the US President, Donald Trump, in the latter half of this year, and reports say that he aims to reinforce the UK-US transatlantic ties. The President is expected to fly over Air Force One along with First Lady Melania Trump in September to connect with the Monarch at Windsor Castle. Sources also state that Donald Trump settled on a September timeframe, concerning the fact that earlier time frames were eventually rejected.

Choosing Windsor Castle has sentimental value, too, for Donald Trump, as he still remembers meeting the late Queen there in 2018 and sharing tea within its storied walls.

This much-anticipated meeting between the two faces of these two countries is expected to “reaffirm transatlantic ties” between the nations, and also considering the recent controversy of Trump regarding the tariffs as he rescinded his tariffs on multiple countries for a 90-day period but spiked the tax rate on Chinese goods to 125%.

During a press conference from the Oval Office, Trump remarked, “I was invited by the king and the great country. They are going to do a second fest – that’s what it is. It is beautiful. It is the second time it has happened to one person. The reason is we have two separate terms and it’s an honor to be a friend of King Charles and the family, William.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Independent (@the.independent)

Trump further hinted at the magnitude of the upcoming event, saying, “I think they are setting a date for September. I don’t know how it can be bigger than the last one. The last one was incredible but they say the next one will be even more important.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer made an impressive diplomatic gesture by delivering a personal letter from King Charles to Donald Trump and eventually extended an invitation for an unprecedented second state visit. During their meeting in February, the PM conveyed: “It is my pleasure to bring from His Majesty the King, a letter. He sends his best wishes and his regards, of course, but he also asked me to bear this letter and bring it to you. So can I present a letter from the King.”

Donald Trump wasted no time warmly receiving the invitation and said, “It’s a great honor to have Prime Minister Starmer at the Oval Office. It’s a very special place and he’s a special man, and the United Kingdom is a wonderful country I know very well, I’m there a lot. I’ll be going there and we expect to see each other in the near future – we’ll be announcing it.”