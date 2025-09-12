Melania Trump Spills the Tea on Donald Trump’s Bizarre Nighttime Rituals

Ever since Donald Trump’s political rise, the POTUS’ bizarre diet, mostly based on fast food and fizzy drinks, has always been the topic of discussion. However, no one has paid attention to his sleeping habits. Those who wondered what Trump’s nighttime ritual is, worry not; Melania is here to the rescue. In an unusual interview on Fox News The Live, the FLOTUS revealed intimate details about her husband’s sleeping habits, including what he wears while going to sleep.

It was 2024, during the release of her memoir, Melania Trump sat for a rather unusual interview with the Fox panel. She detailed what life was like inside the Trump household. When asked by the interviewers about the President’s sleep schedule, Melania Trump said, “He doesn’t sleep much.” However, moments later, she clarified, “He does, of course.”

Previously, on many occasions, Donald Trump had bragged about how little he sleeps at night. He claimed that he only gets about four or five hours of sleep every night. However, sources close to him said otherwise. According to the administration insiders, Donald Trump wakes up around 6 am every day. Then he spent the morning watching cable news programming and posting on social media.

During the Fox News interview, hosts asked Melania about his nighttime rituals. “Does he wear pajamas?” Greg Gutfeld asked the First Lady. To everyone’s surprise, her response was even more bizarre: “No,” she said briefly with a chuckle. “What does he wear when he sleeps, Melania?” the interviewer asked, clearly intrigued.

However, she quickly realized that her initial answer sounded controversial. Instead of expanding her response, she simply did a zipping her mouth gesture. She seemed more invested in discussing her memoir instead.

Apart from the sleeping habits discussion, Melania was also asked if she had something positive to say about her husband, or if there was something good about him that people “should know.” The FLOTUS responded that Trump was fair.

“He’s treating everybody equally. Man or woman,” the FLOTUS said. She elaborated,” He could be tough on a woman. He could be tough on a man.”

According to Trump biographer Michael Wolff, the President had a fight with the Secret Service over his sleeping habits. During the first administration, he had a lock installed on his bedroom door, and that precipitated a fight with the Secret Service, who actually took it off and demanded it be taken off. “This was a confrontation,” the author said.

For the unaware, the POTUS is now allowed to lock his doors, so armed guards can have easier access to him in case of any emergency.