Donald Trump Made Awkward Joke About Dying – But Melania’s Face Said What Everyone Was Thinking

The Labor Day weekend turned all the more controversial across the U.S. after fake reports of Donald Trump’s ill-health ruled all social media charts. With his alleged droopy face and pale hands in the focus of all gossip columns, there was quite a bit of uncertainty over his well-being.

Things took a completely different turn within just a few more hours when TikTok videos, memes, and countless tweets quickly concluded the extreme last stage– his death.

Fast forward to now, with a few days having passed by, which rested all such baseless jabber, Donald Trump recently attempted to crack a joke on the death hoax, which ended up falling flat before the gathering. Well, it all happened during his recent tech dinner, co-attended by his wife, Melania Trump, and some of the biggest names, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and more.

😅 Donald Trump, clearly in good spirits, pokes fun at online death rumors at a recent tech dinner. https://t.co/yqSv4kQE7s pic.twitter.com/PnAxf7jdkb — TMZ (@TMZ) September 5, 2025

A TMZ video, which has gone viral on X, shows Trump starting off the discussion with compliments to the press for successfully covering the event, before he jibed, “although I’m still here”. He went on to recall being approached by a number of people in the past few days over his death hoax, which left him shocked since he wasn’t yet “six feet under”.

As Donald Trump continued to reveal how he was not at all aware of such misinformation being spread, netizens were quick to take notice of his wife, Melania’s deflated expression, as her husband’s attempt at cracking a joke on his own death rumor obviously fell flat.

Soon enough, the comment section of the post had sarcastic responses from netizens, who felt as if Melania Trump actually looked disappointed and was a ‘woman in waiting’. Moreover, many body-language experts have claimed her gestures also indicated certain marital troubles, especially over her strained facial expression, which she held onto throughout the rest of the dinner.

Wearing a black sleeveless outfit, Melania Trump was seen scarcely engaging in any conversation beside her husband, barring only a few friendly and genuine smiles while chatting with Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. It has now led people to be curious about how much she’s comfortable with the whole situation.

Interestingly, one of Melania’s recent X posts on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk back on September 10 also added fuel to the fire regarding her possibly strained relations with her husband, Donald Trump.

Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father’s voice should have echoed. Charlie Kirk’s life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 11, 2025

Internet users have actually compared her words over Kirk’s demise, vis-à-vis her stoic reaction to jokes about the rumored news of her husband’s death, which seems to have also put two for two among the people.

Moreover, netizens have been quick to comment on the possibility that she might have just a few more years of burden as Trump’s wife before she moves on and remarries someone of her own age.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if the U.S. First Lady’s expressions at the September afternoon dinner truly reflected her inner thoughts or were mere exaggerations of her usual public personality.