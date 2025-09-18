Melania Trump’s ‘Zombie Nun’ Look at UK State Visit Breaks the Internet

First Lady Melania and Donald Trump are in the UK for a highly publicized state visit. For the uninitiated, a state visit is a formal visit by the head of a sovereign country (or representative) to another sovereign nation at the invitation of that country. So, naturally, the trip was thoroughly planned by members of the royal family and the authorities.

Owing to Donald Trump’s popularity and controversial image, the media and the crowds were ready for his arrival. Some expressed their delight, while others showed their disgust through protests. Regardless, Trump got the attention he always liked as top media outlets were ready to cover him, the good, the bad, and the tolerable.

Political commentator Zoe Gardner told the BBC, “Donald Trump represents everything that we hate,” adding, “We want our government to show some backbone and represent the huge feeling of disgust at Trump’s politics in the UK”

Yet, Melania Trump was also dragged into the spotlight and judged as she met with the royal family and attended all the events held in honor of the couple. According to The List, previously, Trump himself released many AI-generated images of the Trump family alongside his fan pages and critics.

So, when a photo began circulating on social media showing First Lady Melania Trump standing eerily and still dressed like a gothic zombie nun with a giant black hat that hid the upper part of her face, during the Trumps’ visit to the UK, many questioned its authenticity. In the age of fast-paced technology, it’s hard to differentiate between real and reel. The outlet can confirm that the photo is 100% real.

That god awful brimmed hat of Melina’s

obscure her eyes, when looking up or around & same we cant see her face and reactions😞

— Lynne 💖 (@HartStoppaUK) September 17, 2025

The picture was taken on September 17 and sourced from Getty’s WPA Pool, not an internet prankster. The image quickly went viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with one parody account quipping, “OK, who put Melania into ‘sleep’ mode?” Another user joked, “I thought Melania was a coat rack for a second.”

Melania Trump’s fashion choices have often drawn criticism from some and, in contrast, been praised by many others. The former model is known to adore her designer outfits and bags and is often compared to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, wife of former President John F. Kennedy.

Meanwhile, some praised Melania Trump’s style, from her striking purple hat to a bold, canary yellow off-the-shoulder gown worn during a formal state banquet. In contrast, others criticized the dress as “inappropriate” for the occasion. If readers remember, Melania had worn a similar type of witch-inspired hat during Trump’s inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2025.

Dressed in a sharply cut black outfit with spiked heels, the mother of one spoke both criticism and curiosity. Melania Trump chose New York designer Adam Lippes and a coordinating hat by Eric Javits, who said that “dressing the first lady has been one of the greatest honors of his career.”

— VickiMarieChats BA Hons (@LearnVicki96953) September 18, 2025

Many other users online compared her to the fictional super thief Carmen Sandiego, just like Donald Trump’s infamous “Superman” meme mocked harder than his thinning hairline and cakey tanned makeup.

— Oh Kevin De Bruyne👑 (@KevinK_EA) September 18, 2025

So, yes, the picture of Melania is real. And whether it was Melania’s fashion, Donald’s hairline, or the public outrage, the Trumps’ visit to Windsor won’t be forgotten anytime soon.