Lip Reader Reveals Melania Trump’s Heartfelt Confession to Princess Kate During a Private Moment at Windsor Castle

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in the U.K. for a state visit to meet the royal family, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Princess Kate, at Windsor Castle, experience British culture and weather, and have a good time. The visit could strengthen US-UK ties and give the world a better perspective on how strong relations in global politics can change the world.

This visit is notable, as second-term presidents are rarely extended this honor. Meanwhile, First Lady Melania, who was seen deboarding a private jet yesterday wearing a stylish brown coat-dress and her signature wavy hairstyle, made sure her fashion choices drew significant attention.

From her striking purple hat to a bold, canary yellow off-the-shoulder gown worn during a formal state banquet, some praised her style, while others criticized the dress as “inappropriate” for the occasion. As per The Irish Star, a moment between Melania and Princess Kate, captured and interpreted by lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, revealed a friendly exchange about shared fashion preferences.

Melania Trump and Kate Middleton took center stage in a high-profile style duel in which, without words, both paid tribute to autumn with looks in rich, intense, and elegant berry tones ❤️👌#OnlyMelania #MelaniaTrump #firstlady #FLOTUS47 #KateMiddleton #PrincessofWales pic.twitter.com/wPqf4yQeGJ — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) September 17, 2025

According to Hickling, the two bonded over owning the same Mackintosh coat. Melania reportedly remarked, “Sometimes when I come here, I don’t want to go back,” referencing the Trumps’ ties to the U.K through their property in Scotland and Donald Trump’s maternal heritage. Melania is known to be one of the most stylish First Ladies and is often compared to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

First Lady Melania Trump wore a yellow Carolina Herrera gown for her second U.K. State Visit, with a statement lilac belt. Her shoes are apparently lilac frosted velvet Manolo Blahnik pumps. She also had a pair of statement emerald earrings, which she’s had for almost a decade.… pic.twitter.com/yG61ezP83k — Royal Fashion News (@RoyalFashionRNN) September 17, 2025

For context, Trump’s mother, the late Mary Anne MacLeod, was born and raised on the Hebridean island of Lewis in Scotland. She was among many who left the island in the 1930s due to economic hardship and post-war conditions. At the age of 18, she came to New York for better opportunities and worked as a servant. (via BBC).

Furthermore, Melania Trump also faced backlash for not curtseying upon meeting King Charles III, which was similar to Trump being scrutinized during his 2019 visit for touching Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022. In British royal protocol, initiating physical touch beyond a handshake is considered a sign of disrespect and a breach of privacy.

🤝 Trump breaks royal etiquette in Windsor by patting King Charles on the back During his visit to Windsor, Donald Trump twice patted King Charles III on the back. The moments were caught on live broadcast by American TV networks. In Britain, such gestures are considered a… https://t.co/Y37Wrirhpq pic.twitter.com/IAL6Y9wZPi — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 17, 2025

While legal rules around this practice might not exist, the British are known to be formal and dignified; hence, one should not touch a royal member and invade privacy unless asked. Consequently, Trump’s visit to the U.K. also saw protests on the streets, which escalated further as images of Trump with Epstein, along with Trump’s Georgia mugshot, were projected onto the walls of Windsor Castle.

“She’s stunning, a classic beauty…”@itslinklauren breaks down Prince William and Princess Catherine greeting President Trump and First Lady Melania ahead of their state visit and their iconic fashion choices. Full: https://t.co/xxQEpMl79x pic.twitter.com/ud7AvjBvAk — Spot On with Link Lauren (@spotonwithlink) September 17, 2025

Some protesters held signs outside Trafalgar Square that read “Danger Man” and “Traitor, Hater, Would-be Dictator. ” Yet the couple seemed unbothered as they focused on enjoying their time with the royal family.

Meanwhile, President Trump told reporters on Sunday that “the trip to the U.K. is going to be incredible.” He said Windsor Castle is “supposed to be amazing” and added, “It’s going to be very exciting.”