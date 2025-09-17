No Amount of Petitions or Protests Will Stop the Royal Family from Welcoming Trump With Open Arms

The Stop Trump Coalition has been doing its best to make Donald Trump feel unwelcome on his official state visit to the UK.

The Financial Times reports that groups have gathered in London to urge “Starmer and his government that they must stand up to Trump!”

As well as protests made and petitions signed to stop Donald Trump from setting foot in the UK, it is all in vain.

Many have also blasted King Charles III and the royal household for welcoming Trump with open arms

They believe the President’s presence would embarrass King Charles III and his family. But history teaches us they need little help in that regard.

The ban Trump from visiting the UK petition could be seen as something of a knee-jerk reaction to Trump’s controversial decision to ban people traveling to America from a list of selected countries. As Darth Vader would say – “The irony is strong in this one.”

Many of the British population have cited that their Monarch needs to be protected from the ravages of “bad man Trump” and the terrible indignity it would cause him to be civil to such a man.

Here’s the rub. No one really knows what Charles III thinks, if anything, about Trump.

If being the monarch of a country plagued by an antiquated class system and a mass inequality of wealth doesn’t bother him too much, why would an official visit by a bluff American get him all hot under the collar?

Besides, the royals have a long history of entertaining the sort of dictators and despots, which would make Trump look like a Girl Guide.

In 2012, the Mirror reported that the Queen and Duchess of Cambridge quaffed drinks, nibbled on niceties, and entertained such characters as Bahrain’s King Hamad Al Khalifa at the taxpayer’s expense.

Was there a petition? You can bet your bottom dollar there wasn’t, despite the King of Bahrain being internationally condemned as a despot, whose favored pastimes included violently suppressing pro-democracy protests.

Former Foreign Office Minister Denis MacShane said at the time, “Given the amount of blood on the hands of the royal regime in Bahrain, it’s a shame [King Hamad] will stain the white linen of Windsor Castle at this event.”

And then there was King Mswati III of Swaziland, who lives a life cocooned in the lap of luxury while vast numbers of his population starved.

And who can forget when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Buckingham Palace for a state banquet in 2015?

The Chinese president, who rules over a country where human rights abuses have been pretty much normalised, was welcomed in a red dress by Kate Middleton.

Since President Xi Jinping has stepped up to the plate and led the charge, the Chinese government has a woeful record of crimes against humanity.

According to the Global Centre For The Responsibility to Protect, “The Chinese government is committing possible crimes against humanity and genocide by systematically persecuting Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim and/or Turkic groups. Other religious and ethnic minority groups also face persecution.”

According to Human Rights Watch, torture methods in China range from electric shock, sleep deprivation, starvation, freezing, and even the spraying of chilli oil.

And that’s before you mention China’s severe restrictions on the internet, which are so extensive it has been nicknamed the Great Firewall of China. Under Jinping, China also had a policy in place to detain and imprison activists whose internet postings are viewed more than 5,000 times or re-posted more than 500 times.

Yet at the time, Queen Elizabeth II simply told the guest of honor how much the visit meant.

“Your visit to the United Kingdom marks a milestone in this unprecedented year of co-operation and friendship between the United Kingdom and China, as we celebrate the ties between our two countries and prepare to take them to ambitious new heights.”

Following the communist leader’s arrival at Buckingham Palace in a gold carriage, he was gifted with a collection of Shakespeare sonnets from the Queen and, in return, presented Britain’s sovereign with two of his wife’s Madame Peng Liyuan’s rock albums.

The Chinese president appeared to dismiss all criticism of his visit by snarling that China’s system of government was thousands of years older than Britain’s.

King Charles who was then but a prince, and a friend of Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, pointedly missed the state banquet. An unshaven Prince Harry appeared to attend the event but, bizarrely, in a black puffa jacket.

In comparison, is Trump really that bad?