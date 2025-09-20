Donald Trump seems to be taking the phrase ‘jack of all trades’ quite seriously, but whether he’s the ‘master of none’ remains to be seen. Well, amid netizens’ remaining opinionated over his statements, expressions, decisions, and much more, people have finally gotten a peek into one of his lesser-known talents– art. However, it would be prudent to set the record straight that this talent of his also comes with a fair share of shortcomings.

The idea of an artist does not align with the position of the U.S. President, but Trump begs to differ. While philanthropy has inspired him to pursue expressive arts, Trump’s humility is at the heart of this lesser-known talent. For instance, in a July 2025 Truth Social post, he quickly claimed, ‘I don’t draw pictures.’ Later on, he denied the doodle sketch that was a part of a birthday gift for Jeffrey Epstein.

Amidst the chaos surrounding his renunciation of his artistic identity, Trump’s doodling efforts have fetched a high price in the market. A recent Twitter post unveiled an underwhelming piece by Trump, a drawing of skyscrapers that was sold for as much as $30,000 in 2017.

As per reports, the same year, one of Trump’s other architecturally inspired sketches went on to fetch a massive price of $16,000 at the auctions. The expensive piece of art is merely a drawing of the Empire State Building, with more detailed and textured work. However, Trump’s signature at the bottom was nearly illegible. While less appealing, the piece was sold for less than $100 earlier.

Trump actually loves to draw. Here’s a certified and confirmed drawing that sold for $30,000. pic.twitter.com/aac56yTDCt — Your Old Pal Donavon (@hellodonavon) September 9, 2025

According to David Colman, who frequently critiqued Trump’s sketches and roasted him for his art skills, commented on his alleged abstract approach and highlighted that “Trump’s general speaking style of big gestures and no details extends to his drawing skill. It’s more proof that Trump’s fans will buy anything he shovels.” The same kind of response is also reflected by netizens on the internet, who clearly feel that Donald Trump’s sketches were anything but exceptional.

However, some internet users have noted the use of a particular texture in certain parts of his sketches, praising the genuineness of his talents. Moreover, others appreciated that the proceeds of his art were bound by a philanthropic cause, which overall changes all perspectives and supersedes all material gain. In fact, Trump also agreed on this very fact as the primary motivation behind whipping something up on the canvas. In his memoir titled Never Give Up, the U.S. President proclaimed, “It takes me a few minutes to draw something … but it raises thousands of dollars to help the hungry in New York.”

In 2020, one of Trump’s paintings of a tree shedding billion-dollar bills was auctioned for almost double the amount of money. It presented the signature of the U.S. President in gold ink and with Trump’s photograph in the background.