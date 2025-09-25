“I Was in That Office” – Eric Trump’s Big Claim About Watching His Dad ‘Stop’ Wars Raises Eyebrows

In recent days, Eric Trump has raised security questions after proudly claiming that he witnessed President Donald Trump stopping wars. He said that he was in the same room when the president was negotiating peace for two out of the seven wars he has proudly taken credit for.

Eric is the second-eldest child of Trump, and he was seen gushing over his beloved father on Wednesday. Eric also believes that Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize. He said on Real America’s Voice, “He deserves it. He deserves it. He deserves a Nobel Peace Prize so many times over.”

Eric’s claim comes just a day after the President addressed the United Nations General Assembly. Trump boasted in his speech that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for ending seven wars. “I have ended seven unendable wars,” Donald said, a claim that fact-checkers have branded “misleading”.

Eric, on the other hand, stood by his father and even claimed to have been present when the war discussions were being held. “I’ve literally been in that office. I was in that office for one conversation where he literally stopped a war,” he said, as reported by the Irish Star.

“In fact, I was in the office recently for another one where he stopped another one,” Eric added. However, the businessman failed to elaborate on the conflicts he was referring to. But he went on to claim that his father saved nations and children.

“I mean, the amount of children, and I say children, young kids right now that are running around the world who are alive based on the fact that he stopped conflicts that otherwise would have spiraled out of control,” he added. “There are moms and dads out there who have their kids based on calls that he’s made and conflicts that he’s ended kind of before they really got out of control.”

Those people have “probably zero appreciation that many of their children and many of the people they knew would not be there had it not been for him. And he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize,” Eric continued.

He criticized the fact that while his father has not yet received a Nobel Peace Prize, other presidents have. “They begrudge him that honor which he deserves more than anybody. He deserves that Nobel Peace Prize, he deserves to be on Mount Rushmore, and I think in time he’ll get both,” Eric concluded.

Critics were quick to attack Eric, casting doubt on the accuracy of his claims and charging him with being a slacker for his father: “Which war was it, Eric? Legoland vs Narnia?”