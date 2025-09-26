“Just Say It and…” Lip Reader Exposes Donald Trump and Melania’s ‘Finger-Pointing’ Discussion Inside Marine One

An intense discussion between Donald Trump and First Lady Melania was captured last Wednesday night. They were captured through the windows of Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, and the clip has since gone viral. Many wondered what the couple was talking about, and a lip-reading expert finally has some insights for us.

In the footage, Trump is seen making gestures at the FLOTUS, who then responds with a shaking head. Due to how intense their conversation looked, many social media users compared the moment to the viral exchange between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman attempted to decode Donald and Melania’s conversation. According to him, the pair was reportedly discussing the escalator malfunction that occurred at the United Nations General Assembly. In the clip, it appeared that Trump was expressing his frustration over Melania. However, Freeman thinks he was rather upset about the “escalator-gate.”

According to the expert, Melania said, “You just continued…” and Trump replied, “It was unbelievable.” According to Daily Mail, the FLOTUS then responded, “Just say it and leave it.” Trump looked seemingly taken aback and said back, “How can you do that…”

According to Jeremy Freeman, this was all they talked, before the couple got out of their Marine One and walked across the South Lawn hand-in-hand. The escalator mishap has sure sparked a massive chaos, as many MAGA loyalists, including Trump himself called it a “sabotage” plan. Upon their arrival at the UN, as soon as the POTUS and the FLOTUS got on the stairs, the escalator came to an abrupt halt, forcing the couple to walk all the way up.

Later in his speech, Trump expressed his frustration over the matter in a not-so-subtle way. “All I got from the United Nations is an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen, but she’s in great shape. We’re both in good shape,” he said.

He also addressed the matter in a Truth Social post. “A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events! First, the escalator going up to the Main Speaking Floor came to a screeching halt. It stopped on a dime. It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first,” wrote Donald Trump.

Both he and Karoline Leavitt blamed the incident on “UN globalist staff,” citing an article published by The Times on Monday.