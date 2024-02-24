'The View' Fans Shocked to Recognize Wendy Williams' Niece from 'Somewhere'

Fans continue to express their concern for The Wendy Williams Show host, Wendy Williams. The talk show persona was placed under financial guardianship last year and has since remained out of the spotlight. Recently, her niece, Alex Finnie made an appearance on The View where she discussed the upcoming two-part documentary: Where is Wendy Williams? Finnie talked about how her family’s been dealing with the aftermath of her financial guardianship. Moreover, she mentioned the ‘limited contact’ she’s had with Williams. While this is the first time Finnie made an appearance on the talk show, fans are convinced they’ve seen her elsewhere.

Image Source: ABC

As per The U.S. Sun, fans believe that Finnie’s appearance on The View isn’t the first time she’s been on camera. Many eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that they had spotted her elsewhere and she was very familiar-looking. Upon closer inspection and perhaps more research, a few found where they claim to know her from. Honestly, a few of them even expressed their shock at this discovery. Shortly after the episode aired, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their findings.

Alex Finnie's looked familiar until I checked it. Yes, she is a local reporter for ABC Miami. Just didn't know she was related to Wendy. #TheView — Ludlum Drive (@LudlumDrive) February 22, 2024

One flabbergasted fan wrote, “Alex Finnie looked familiar until I checked it. Yes, she is a local reporter for ABC Miami.” The user continued, “Just didn’t know she was related to Wendy.” Another such fan’s memory seemed to have been refreshed now that the previous person had pointed out where Finnie was from.

The person attached a snippet of Finnie along with another news anchor, mid-speech. The fan wrote, “Oooh, now I recognize her…” While many seemed to have figured out Finne’s prior on-screen location, one more fan claimed she looked like a co-host on the show. The user wrote: “She looks like Sunny Hostin!”

Circling back to the recent episode of the show, Finnie claimed she recently interacted with her aunt over a phone call. The famous talk show’s niece claimed Williams was excited about the future and seemed to be in good spirits.

Wendy Williams' niece Alex Finnie speaks out about the "complicated" and "layered" reasons why her aunt wanted to document her struggles with cameras for a new documentary and the implications of her aunt living under a legal guardianship. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/2JeTZ9j5Bu — The View (@TheView) February 23, 2024

Shortly after sharing some information about her auntie, Whoopi Goldberg added a few thoughts about the entire situation including Williams’ recent diagnosis. Goldberg extended a heartfelt note from herself and the rest of the team including Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Before extending her wishes, she announced, “Wendy and her care team just released a statement that she’s been diagnosed with primary aggressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.” She added, “Our hearts go straight out to her…”

Goldberg concluded the episode by saying, “We just want to say thank you for watching and thank you all for coming. Count your blessings.” Do note that news of Williams’ medical condition was released during the episode of the show. Williams’ family has yet to comment on the ordeal, but fans and friends of the industry wish nothing but the best for her.