Jennifer Aniston Opened Up About The Unpleasant Aftermath Of Her Intese Fitness Sessions

Jennifer Aniston opened up about how the result of her working out excessively via intense cardio sessions has left her body burnt out and broken, reports Page Six.

The "Friends" alumna is known for having a healthy and fit lifestyle with no compromise on cheat days. Aniston always seems to have a spring in her step and keeps herself on her feet as observed on her social media feed. However, the actress opened up about the daunting pressure she put on herself while wanting to achieve an ideal weight. It got to a point where it began to take a turn for the worse and resulted in an injury.

Image Credit: Instagram | @pvolve

In an interview with InStyle, the actress emphasized the perspective she worked out with. "When you're in a mindset of 'I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won't get a good workout', it's daunting," said the 54-year-old actress. She went on to talk about feeling "burnt out" and further added how excessive exercise "broke her body."

The "He's Just Not That Into You" actress also stressed the fine line that exists with "feeling the burn" during a fitness regime, further stating that always working with this mindset could be potentially dangerous for an individual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

In a chilling revelation, the actress proceeded to highlight an experience from her past involving a conversation with her physical therapist who explained the gravity of Aniston's injuries in the last 15 years. The therapist explained the injury using a Barbie doll that was covered in Kinesio tape. It was then that the "Just Go With It" actress began to understand the depth of pushing herself a little too far with working out.

With this revelation in mind, Aniston is presently taking it easy when it comes to keeping herself fit. Her enthusiasm and passion to do so caught the eye of the brand, Pvolve. According to their Instagram, the brand focuses on "delivering a premium quality of fitness equipment that combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The award-winning actress only recently joined the brand and is actively working towards a more sustainable and healthier lifestyle without pushing herself to the brink of exhaustion. She offered a testimonial of a friend who the actress claimed to have not seen in a while, to have undergone a transformation. This impactful journey led this friend to a better and more energetic version of herself.

The "Murder Mystery" actress took to her Instagram after she and Pvolve both uploaded a joint reel showcasing their fruitful partnership. The reel featured Aniston doing some light workout routines and glowing as she flaunts her toned body with the Pvolve equipment. She appears to be wearing a pair of flexible workout pants and a sports bra with a pair of white sneakers.