In a recent CNN conversation, host Erin Burnett exhibited genuine surprise when she learned that former President Bill Clinton is younger than both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The revelation came amid a discussion about age dynamics in politics, triggered by Nikki Haley's comments questioning Trump and Biden's fitness for the presidency.

Haley, a former United Nations ambassador and a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has spoken out about the need for a new generation of leaders, proposing a "mental competency test" for lawmakers over 75. Her primary focus has been on President Biden, who is 81, but she has recently expanded her criticism to include Trump, who is 77, per The Washington Post.

CNN host Abby Phillip started the conversation by citing Haley's strategic proposal that the party that moves away from their 80-year-old nominee might win. “You know, as Nikki Haley put it, I think it’s such a smart way to put it. Maybe the first person to, like the first party to let go of their 80-year-old might be the victor, but who’s going to be the one to move first?”

“And I think that’s where that’s where we are as a country. And that’s why this is kind of such an intractable problem. Nobody wants Trump, nobody wants Biden, but nobody wants to be the very first to walk away from either,” Phillip said.

This inspired Burnett to look into Meb Faber's social media post, which highlighted the shocking reality that Clinton, who was president over two decades ago, is now technically younger than the two potential candidates for the upcoming election.

“So there was a post today on social media, Manu, that caught my attention. This guy Meb Faber comes out and he says, and it was interesting. Bill Clinton was president, what, 25 years ago, 24 years ago? He’s technically younger than either Biden or Trump now,” said Burnett.

“Yeah. That’s incredible,” said Congressional correspondent Manu Raju, according to Mediaite. “And I just think it gives a little perspective. By the way, I went to check the birth dates just to make sure. Right. August ’46. Trump, of course, was Flag Day ’46. So it is true. But it is amazing when you think about it, right? Bill Clinton is in the distant past. He’s younger today than either of the two people who are likely to be the next president,” Burnett added. “It is pretty remarkable,” Raju agreed.

This revelation adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate regarding the age of political leaders, especially as Haley ramps up her campaign against former President Trump, citing worries about his age and cognitive ability.