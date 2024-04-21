The Opinions Expressed by Each of Donald Trump’s Former Romantic Liaisons

A Look at the Former President’s Extensive Catalogue of Romantic Partnerships

Donald Trump was married to Ivana Trump, a Czech-American model, from 1977 to 1992. Together, the couple had three children: Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric. 1993 marked the second marriage attempt of the real estate magnate, which he consummated with actress Marla Maples. After six years, the couple permanently separated. His third and longest-lasting marriage to date began in 2005 with the nuptials of Melania Trump, a Slovenian-American model. Naturally, following the dissolution of their marriage with Trump, Ivana, and Maples have discussed their relationship with the former president on multiple occasions. Over some time, the following exes of Trump disclosed noteworthy details about him.

1. Ivana Trump

The former model endorsed Trump's presidential bid in 2016 and elaborated on the reasons why she believed he would make an outstanding leader. She told the New York Post, "He's very outspoken. He just says it as it is. He's no politician. He's a businessman. He knows how to talk. He can give an hour speech without notes . . . He's blunt." Trump, according to Ivana's 2017 autobiography Raising Trump, was absent to a certain degree in the lives of their three children: Ivana, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric. As per Time, she clearly stated, "I believe the credit for raising such great kids belongs to me. I was in charge of raising our children before our divorce, and I had sole custody of them after the split."

2. Marla Maples

Maples, when queried about her experience dating the former president, recalled being captivated by a softer part that he failed to manifest to the outside world. In the year 2016, she confessed to Access Hollywood, "I saw a vulnerable man, and I like vulnerability in people." Previously, Maples had also expressed favorable opinions regarding Trump. Maples gushed over the ostensibly complex attributes of her future spouse during a 1990 interview with Vanity Fair. She said at the time, "[He is] a genius, adorable, with a little-boy quality. I mean, he knows when he's being too cute and he laughs at himself about it." The former model, who began courting Trump while he was still married to Ivana Trump, stated in the same interview that despite the contentious beginning to their relationship, what they shared was memorable.

3. Kara Young

Young described her initial impression of Trump to Inside Edition, "I didn't think he was my type, but it just ends up happening. I know it's hard to believe, he's very funny and he had a really good personality." According to a claim made by political journalist and White House correspondent Maggie Haberman in her 2022 book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, the former president allegedly made a bigoted remark to Young regarding her African American mother. As per Newsweek, the book presents a segment in which Trump jokes that Young, who was born to a black mother and a white father, received her good features from her mother and her intellect 'from her dad, the white side'. Trump chuckled at his jest shortly after meeting her parents for the first time; however, Young, according to the book, was offended by the remark and informed him of her displeasure.

4. Kylie Bax

Seasonal 'Celebrity Apprentice' alum Summer Zervos and numerous other women leveled sexual assault allegations against Trump, precipitating a significant scandal that engulfed him before the 2016 United States presidential election. Kiwi supermodel Kylie Bax issued a statement shortly after the scandal emerged in which she defended the then-presidential candidate and questioned the veracity of the allegations. As per NZ Herald, she said at the time, "When you are trying [to] aim for something as important as presidency every worm or negative thing is going to come out of your closet. Nobody is squeaky clean." She also told the outlet, "It may be scary for people to think of him as being the President, but I think he will do an outstanding job."

5. Rowanne Brewer Lane

The initial encounter between Trump and Brewer Lane took place at a pool party held at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump was reportedly captivated by her. As per The New York Times, she said, "There were girls in the pools, splashing around. For some reason, Donald seemed a little smitten with me. He just started talking to me and nobody else." The former model, nevertheless, has since deemed the report to be deceptive. During a Fox News appearance, she asserted, "I didn't feel like it was a demeaning situation or comment at all, and that's what I told the Times, and they spun it completely differently." Brewer Lane, in further refutation of the publication's stance, asserted that throughout their months-long romantic relationship, Trump never insulted or mistreated her.