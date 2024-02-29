'Teen Mom' Star Vee Rivera is 'Devastated' and 'Traumatized' in The Wake of This Family Crisis

Things haven’t been the best for Teen Mom star Vee Rivera over the last few weeks. To the reality star, family is everything. It’s something she’s deeply passionate about and often gushes about on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast. The mother of two sparked worry last week after her co-host for the podcast, Kailyn Lowry, subtly addressed her absence while asking fans to remember her pet dog.

This insinuated that something wasn’t right with Rivera’s pet, further hinting at a grim ordeal. However, in a new podcast episode, Rivera discussed the aftermath of her rough week involving her perfect companion. As per The U.S. Sun, Rivera got up close and personal about what went down with her pooch Gracie.

The reality star had reportedly rushed her dog to the emergency veterinary services after she hadn’t been too well since Valentine’s Day. Appearing alongside Lowry, Rivera updated her listeners about Gracie's current condition. Rivera said, “Gracie is doing fine now, she’s back home.” Rivera also claimed that her pet needed to undergo two blood transfusions as “her red blood cell levels were at like 10%”

Rivera took action when she noticed that her furry companion wasn’t exhibiting normal canine behavior. She recalled Gracie being unable to ‘walk’ and passing out at one point. After observing such abnormal behavior, she quickly carried Gracie to her car and rushed her to the vet. Rivera called the emotions she felt during the drive saying, “When I was on my way to the hospital, I kept looking back because I thought she was dead in the back seat of the car.”

Rivera elaborated saying, “She was not moving, she wasn’t blinking, her eyes were just one way, so I had to keep calling her every five minutes…” Rivera revealed she had to repeat the drill of keeping Gracie awake for about an hour and a half until they reached their destination. Reflecting on what had happened, Rivera claimed to feel traumatized and said, “That whole time I thought she was going to die in the backseat of my car so I was like so traumatized.”

Nevertheless, it was only after reaching the hospital that Rivera understood the gravity of the situation her dear pooch was in. As per the reality star, Gracie underwent epilepsy and a minute seizure. Moreover, she might also require a third blood transfusion despite being ‘on the mend.’ After receiving appropriate medical attention, Gracie was brought home but even then she wasn’t at her best. Per the star, Gracie is yet to gain complete control of carrying out a primary function: excretion. Rivera said, “It’s really f****** crazy…Her body is eating all of her red blood cells.” With a heavy heart Rivera concluded her tale with some parting thoughts.

She said, “I was so devastated. If you had heard how I was crying - it’s like as if she died already.” Rivera added, “It was so traumatizing.” Rivera is yet to comment further about her beloved dog while many await a positive result. For now, Gracie is putting her best paw forward for recovery.