The View is a popular daytime talk show that has become a great platform to discuss modern affairs in a positive environment. The panelists namely Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and occasionally Ana Navarro often light up the show with their vibrant personas. However, with the 2024 Presidential Elections dawning closer, the hosts have begun discussing the gravity of the matter including evaluating the credibility of the next possible President of the State.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

While the hosts don’t particularly feel enthusiastic about GOP candidate Donald Trump being a viable head of the state, Goldberg claimed otherwise. She offered a unique set of perspectives on the hypothetical aftermath of Trump winning the Presidential Elections next year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Gonzalez

According to Mediaite, Tuesday’s episode of the show covered a vast proportion of political news including former President Trump’s ongoing campaign despite his myriad of legal troubles. The first portion of the show primarily focused on Trump’s eligibility to contest for President in terms of health; Trump is in "excellent" health, as per Axios.

After a few light laughs, the conversation began to take a rather serious tone after Hostin narrated the next topic of discussion: a suggestion proposed by Trump involving a scheme for the Republican National Committee to “save money: by barring future GOP Debates to “STOP THE STEAL” as per The Hill. Just as Haines shared her insights on the matter about the inner workings of the aforementioned party, Goldberg curtly intervened and stated that it “is not how we work as a government.” She explained, "We’re not a dictatorship. You can’t say, ‘Oh, it’s me’ so you can’t decide it’s you.” Furthermore, she claimed that in order to maintain “balances” there are certain “checks” in place that keep one in line.

Image Source: ABC Network

Furthermore, Hostin suggested that if the former President were to get re-elected, “he would destroy this country”. To this thought, Goldberg made a rather peculiar statement that made not just the hosts but the audience ponder. She bluntly said, “Well, listen, if he…if he gets re-elected, we deserve what we get.” This statement made each of the hosts perk up with their attention now gravely focused on Goldberg as they attempted to understand what she meant. Behar however, asked in surprise, “We?!” Goldberg affirms, “Yes, we!” Behar went on to clearly state that she was in no way voting for Trump and urged her co-host to “not put her in there.”

Lastly, the Sister Act actress made but one final statement that echoed the thoughts of the aforementioned hypothetical scenario. She said in a grim manner, “Listen, if we put him back in, if we put him, if he gets back in, we deserve what we got.” She explained, “Because it meant that we were not loud enough, or strong enough, or that our constitution wasn’t strong enough to keep this bozo out.”

