Karoline Leavitt Humiliates Herself by Claiming Trump Invented a Phrase Coined 20 Years Ago — Netizens Say, “What a Dingbat”

Social media users criticized Karoline Leavitt after she incorrectly claimed that Trump coined a phrase he did not. The moment came during a press briefing earlier this week. Here’s how netizens reacted to the slip-up.

Leavitt met up with members of the press to promote the President’s agenda. The meeting quickly turned awkward when the Press Secretary quoted a term that has been around for decades.

While talking to the reporters, the 28-year-old confidently claimed that Trump “made up the phrase ‘drill, baby, drill.’” Leavitt appeared unaware that the term was actually coined more than two decades ago.

Leavitt claims Trump “made up the slogan ‘drill baby drill'” pic.twitter.com/xTuU4cADkh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2025

In reality, the political term was first used during George W. Bush’s administration. Then-Maryland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele coined the phrase in 2008.

Steele later even became the chairman of the Republican National Committee. The Alaskan Governor at the time, Sarah Palin, followed suit by chanting the phrase. Senator John McCain also did the same.

Trump later adopted the phrase as part of his own rhetoric. The President was heard saying it multiple times during his Presidential campaign.

He was heard using it at the 2024 Republican National Convention and again during his inaugural address. “We will drill, baby, drill,” he noted during the January 20, 2025, speech.

Backlash towards the Press Secretary for the false claim was instant. Social media users quickly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to educate Leavitt about the history behind the phrase.

“What a dingbat,” one simply noted. “He also made up the word groceries,” another quipped. “Someday they’ll claim that Trump invented the punctuation mark,” a third added sarcastically.

“Drill, baby, drill” was coined by Michael Steele in 2008 and later popularized nationally by Sarah Palin during the Republican National Convention. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) December 16, 2025

One user questioned why Republicans felt the need to claim that the President coined the term. “It’s amazing how easy it is for this administration to lie,” another netizen pointed out.

Several others took it upon themselves to educate Leavitt about Michael Steele, who actually coined the term. While many others cranked up the sarcasm, making up facts like, “Trump invented the wheel!”

One user accused the President of plagiarism while noting that the phrase had long existed before he even entered politics. “She’ll say anything at this point,” one simple added, expressing their lack of faith in the Press Secretary and her words.