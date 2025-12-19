Trump Spreads Christmas Cheer, Adds Two New Federal Holidays

President Donald Trump delivered an early holiday gift to millions of Americans this week by officially signing an order ensuring federal employees will receive both Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas off from work, extending the festive season and giving families extra time to celebrate together. The announcement was made Thursday and immediately drew praise as workers, families, and communities welcomed a rare midweek pause around one of the most cherished times of the year.

Under the order, federal offices will close for two additional days surrounding Christmas, creating a longer and more relaxed holiday window for government employees nationwide. The directive states, “All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Friday, December 26, 2025, the day before and the day following Christmas Day, respectively.” With Christmas Day itself already a federal holiday, the move effectively creates a three-day Christmas break for federal workers.

The decision by Donald Trump was widely applauded by employees who often find themselves rushing through holiday travel plans or cutting family gatherings short to return to work. Christmas Eve is traditionally a meaningful day for many Americans, spent attending church services, preparing family meals, or welcoming relatives arriving from out of town. Having the day officially recognized as time off allows families to enjoy those traditions without the stress of work obligations.

December 26 being added to the holiday schedule by Donald Trump further enhances the experience, offering time to unwind after the excitement of Christmas Day. Families can linger a little longer, and households can enjoy a slower pace before the year winds down. Parents in particular welcomed the move, noting that children benefit from the extra unstructured time together during the holidays.

The holiday proclamation was one of several executive orders Trump unveiled on December 18, underscoring what he described as a broader push for practical, people-first governance. Earlier in the day, Trump also announced relaxed federal regulations on marijuana, a move that sparked debate and some resistance within his own party. Framing both decisions under a common theme, Trump emphasized that his approach is rooted in pragmatism rather than ideology. “I promised to be the president of common sense and that is exactly what we are doing,” Donald Trump said.

Supporters of Trump’s new federal holiday quickly connected the holiday order to that message, describing it as a straightforward decision that reflects how Americans actually live and celebrate. Rather than forcing workers back to their desks immediately after Christmas, the administration chose to recognize the importance of rest, family, and tradition. Many praised the move by Donald Trump as thoughtful leadership that values morale and acknowledges the demands placed on working families throughout the year.

The ripple effects of the extended Christmas break are expected to be felt beyond federal offices. . Spreading holiday travel over several days can also reduce congestion on highways and at airports, making the season less stressful overall.

Federal employees have described the announcement about two new federal holiday by Donald Trump as a morale booster that signals appreciation for their service. The additional days also allow families to coordinate visits more easily, especially when loved ones are spread across different states.

As Christmas approaches, Donald Trump’s order has added an unmistakable sense of goodwill to the season. By formally granting Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas off, the Trump administration has transformed what is often a hectic stretch into a more meaningful and joyful holiday experience. For federal employees and their families, the message resonated clearly: slow down, spend time together, and enjoy the season.