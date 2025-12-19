Donald Trump Takes Major Step to Relax Marijuana Laws — Here’s What It Means for Americans

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about the use of drugs.

President Donald Trump is a busy man! One moment, he’s delivering a prime-time address to the entire nation, simmering new controversies and headlines for media outlets; another moment, he is changing rules and deciding on new policies! While we often say that he has a lot on his plate, he seems to juggle everything together with almost perfection.

On December 18, Donald Trump signed an executive order initiating a significant shift in U.S. drug policy by moving to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous substance under federal law. This does not mean the government has allowed the decriminalization of marijuana, noting that the issue should be handled at the state level.

Marijuana, popularly known as weed, pot, or grass among other names, is a non-chemically uniform psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant. It is used medically, spiritually, and recreationally. It is usually consumed through vaping, smoking through a bong, a joint, or through other forms.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said the change would “make it far easier to conduct marijuana-related medical research” and allow scientists to study both its benefits and risks better. “It’s going to have a tremendously positive impact,” he added.

According to Tyla, the order would remove marijuana from its current designation as a Schedule I drug, a category reserved for substances deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse, such as heroin and LSD.

Instead, marijuana would be reclassified as a Schedule III substance, which is a lower-risk category alongside drugs like ketamine and certain anabolic steroids.

However, the order must now pass through the Drug Enforcement Administration’s formal rule-making process before taking effect. If the order gets a green signal, then it would open access to billions of dollars in research funding and expand financial access for marijuana-related businesses. Previously, a similar proposal was meant to pass, but it could not be cleared.

According to the White House website, 43 states authorize the medical use of marijuana for more than 6 million registered patients.

In May 2024, the Department of Justice proposed a rule to move marijuana to Schedule III (less risky), generating nearly 43,000 public comments. That proposal is still pending an administrative hearing.

As per PBS News, public opinion has reportedly favored an optimistic response to the reform. A Gallup poll shows support for marijuana legalization has risen sharply, from 36% in 2005 to 68% in 2024.

Meanwhile, in 2023, the Food and Drug Administration revealed that marijuana as a drug has practical medical benefits, such as relief from certain types of pain, vomiting and nausea. Older adults and citizens with prolonged pain conditions also reportedly replace weed in place of addictive opioids.

Trump spoke to the reporters in the White House and claimed, “We have people begging for me to do this, people that are in great pain for decades”. However, the order also received its fair share of criticism from some party members.

A group of GOP lawmakers sent Donald Trump a letter urging him not to move forward with the decision, as it could send the wrong message to the young population, since some of them are already battling addiction to pills, powder, and fentanyl, which Trump has called “a weapon of mass destruction.”

Donald Trump reassured that the decision is solely for certified medical use. “This in no way sanctions recreational use,” he said. “Unless a drug is recommended by a doctor for medical reasons, just don’t do it.”

Long-term use of weed may not only harm lungs but also create a slow-moving dependence affecting memory, attention, and advanced psychiatric, personality or attitude problems. According to health experts, its withdrawal symptoms may also include irritability, restlessness, difficulty sleeping, and hot flashes.