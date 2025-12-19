Donald Trump’s Close MAGA Ally Claims He Can ‘Out-Twerk’ Nicki Minaj – “It’s Uncanny, Actually”

Ever since Donald Trump‘s second term began, we have come across several bizarre things about him and his MAGA allies, but this one outranks everything else. One of his closest allies has claimed in a very unusual declaration that he can “out-twerk” Nicki Minaj. The unexpected declaration came from Republican Congressman Tim Burchett.

On Thursday, December 18, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and tagged the Super Bass rapper in the peculiar post. “Ma’am, if you had followed me on X earlier, we could have sung a duet at our 15-minute Christmas Party. My mic would have been turned off. We’ll get it next year,” Burchett wrote.

While unusual, his post initially drew limited attention. However, in the comment section, the Gays for Trump account on X asked Burchett, “Can you twerk Congresswoman?” adding a GIF from Minaj’s famous Anaconda video.

Ma’am, if you had followed me on X earlier, we could have sung a duet at our 15 minute Christmas Party. My mic would have been turned off. We’ll get it next year, @NICKIMINAJ! — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 18, 2025

“I can. I am gifted. But I’m Baptist, so I don’t brag about it,” the 61-year-old delivered a witty response. The humorous exchange continued when another follower joined in the conversation, asking him, “I bet you can out-twerk Nicki Minaj, can’t you? Lol.”

“I can. It’s uncanny, actually,” Tim Burchett replied, keeping up with the banter. He could have stopped here, but continued the banter, when he shared a picture of Minaj alongside Paddington Bear on Instagram. “NICKI IS BASED,” he wrote in a caption. For those unversed, the Mirror US reports that the term “based” is used as a term of approval for someone who rejects woke culture and embraces right-wing views.

Burchett’s X comments quickly went viral, with some people finding it extremely funny. “Word on the street is Rep Burchett can twerk that than. t/f?” one user wrote, joining in the humorous spirit.

“Give’em the Ole Tennessee Twerk, Burchett! Let’em see it one time! ! !” while a third commenter wrote, “No [expletive] thanks, Timmy boy,” another added. A bizarre turn of events indeed.

Tim Burchett mentioning Nicki Minaj is not surprising, though, given the rapper has had a pretty shocking political transformation lately. Within a matter of weeks, she went from a vocal Donald Trump critic to an ardent supporter. Her transformation has been described as “MAGA-fication” by critics and journalists both.

“We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other… Thank you to the President and his team for taking this seriously,” Minaj wrote on X in November, referring to the alleged mistreatment of Christians in Nigeria.

In addition, she has also backed the Republican president’s various other moves, including the immigration crackdown and banning transgender individuals from women’s sports.