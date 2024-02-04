Fans Criticize 'Momager' Kris Jenner's Abnormally 'Pinched' Nose in Paris Fashion Week Photos

Kris Jenner received backlash for her ever-changing physical features. The Kardashian matriarch attended the Paris Fashion Week in a chic oversized grey feathered suit, making a style statement. However, eagle-eyed fans pointed out her abnormally "pinched" nose and called her out.

The 'momager' posed alongside boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, including a special appearance by granddaughter Stormi. The family put on a united front at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, joined by other famous names like Jennifer Lopez and the likes, per Daily Mail.

However, critics were more interested in Jenner's plastered nose than her eye-catching outfit. The 68-year-old posted photos from her Paris getaway on social media, and fans wondered if she underwent more surgeries to sharpen her features, specifically her nose. A Reddit post titled: "Kris and her pinched nose in Paris" discussed her ever-changing looks.

Critics flooded the comment section with their opinions. A Reddit user, u/RunWeird1270, slammed, "Imagine getting so much work done to your face but never actually addressing its issues." A second critic, u/Feisty-Power-6617, took a dig, "Now we all know where Khloe gets her nose inspiration."

Another critic,u/MBarConArt, wrote, "In every photo, she looks like she is trying to take away the soul of the photographer or maybe their nose." u/Fair_Worldliness954 accused, "She's manipulating us through the photos to buy Kardashian products." u/theusedlu commented, "I was about to say she looks okay in this compared to other pics but then I remembered photoshop."

Although the entire Kardashian clan is accused of promoting unrealistic beauty standards through their appearances and businesses, Jenner is blamed for her obsession with youth. Critics frequently highlight her excessive photoshopping before she posts anything on social media.

In October 2023, Jenner also attended Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week event, and her imperfections were apparent in the photos/videos, including wrinkles above her jawline. Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich analyzed her and said she had a "sweeping circular contour" on her jowl, per The Sun.

In a detailed interview with the outlet, Westreich revealed that he believes the socialite has refrained from any procedures for a long time. "Kris has not had any surgery for a long time," the expert said. She has had a lot of filler dissolved because the volume change showing recently is tremendous. Now there is draping on her jowl."

The surgeon also clarified that it is likely Jenner might not go for another facelift, "Most people only have one facelift in their life," asserted Westreich. "If you have had all these surgeries by the time you hit 70, then usually you just do maintenance such as laser and injectables."

He concluded, "Kris might have to fix the draping with another facelift if it gets worse."