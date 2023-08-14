‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Rachel Leviss’ Ex-fiancé James Kennedy Gets Back Custody of Their Cute Pooch

Vanderpump Rules Rachel Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy has won the custody of their dog, Graham Cracker after an intense year. Kennedy took to his Instagram page to announce the happy reunion with the adorable pooch. The picture showcases the reality star kissing the pup amidst the scenic background of Lake Tahoe, where the filming of season 11 recently took place. The pooch can also be seen with his new girlfriend as they enjoy a boat ride. Kennedy captioned the post with a sweet message - "Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

As per US Magazine, both the Vanderpump Rules stars met in 2016 during New Year's Eve and made their relationship official on Valentine's Day that year. In 2018 they moved in together, Kennedy proposed to Leviss at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “Rachella” in May 2021. Unfortunately, a day after the season 9 reunion for Vanderpump Rules was filmed in December 2021, the engaged couple announced their shocking split. "They both want different things," an insider had revealed back then. "They don't have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship, but they still have love for each other as friends. ... They're really trying to figure out what their lives look like now that they've split. They have a lot of admiration and respect for each other."

People reported, during their relationship the couple had adopted Graham Cracker, a Goldendoodle on March 29, 2018. But after their bitter split, Cracker stayed back with Leviss. Her parents then took it upon themselves to care for the pooch. Meanwhile, Kennedy during his April appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen revealed that he has broken ties with his favorite pet. "I've left Graham in the past now," the British DJ had said. "Beautiful times, but he's gone, and that's just what it is." As per OK Magazine, Leviss denied Kennedy any visitations with their dog.

TMZ had reported that Leviss had dropped off the Goldendoodle at a shelter for having behavioral issues which was most approximately biting problems. The former beauty queen's mother made shocking allegations about Graham claiming that she was bitten by the pooch while her daughter was away at the mental health treatment facility. Leviss' mother told ET that the dog shelter "reached out to Lisa Vanderpump for financial assistance to hire a different trainer. Lisa offered to adopt Graham and he was picked up by Vanderpump Dogs Rescue on July 13." Laura further clarified and said the rehabilitation center was told "Vanderpump Dogs would either rehabilitate him and place him in a good home or he could live on her property until his dying day. My daughter nor I ever dumped Graham and want nothing but the best for him."

After gaining back custody Kennedy has renamed his adorable pooch, the Vanderpump Rules star announced the new name last month via Instagram story - "We've decided to rename this little beauty 'Hippie.' This is a tribute to my late godfather, George Michael's, dog's name," Kennedy wrote. "The only dog I saw around the house growing up. Although George and Hippie are in heaven now together, I know that they are watching over me now, a proud doggy papa!" he added.

