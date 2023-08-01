Taylor Swift’s Subtle Wink at ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Sparks Speculation of Moving on From Past Relationships

Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning pop sensation, has once again captured the hearts of her devoted fans during her 'Eras Tour' concert. With the performance of her unexpected hit, All of the Girls You Loved Before, the singer-songwriter gave a subtle clue about how she felt about her previous relationships and breakups. The event, which took place in Santa Clara, California was where this moment had taken place setting social media on fire with speculation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Medina

Taylor Swift's 2019 album Lover contains the hit song All of the Girls You Loved Before, which she played live in Santa Clara, per US Weekly. The inclusion of the song on the 2019 album and its love lyrics instantly fueled rumors regarding the source of the sentimental lyrics. Many fans theorized that the song was dedicated to Joe Alwyn, her partner of six years before their reported split earlier this year.

As Swift sang the touching lines, “Fake love out on the town / Cryin’ in the bathroom for some dude / Whose name I cannot remember now,” she accompanied it with a knowing head shake and a subtle wink. Fans were drawn in by this intriguing moment and pondered the gesture's meaning and took to social media to share their thoughts.

One person with the Twitter handle @ChiliCookiie tweeted, "Everyone’s saying the line is about joe but i think it’s about jake cuz of the line in atw “not weeping in a party bathroom” Another person with the handle @stilesboyfriend wrote, "Ya'll do know the "dude" she's talking about in this lyric is NOT Joe, right?" @m1rrorball133 stated, "wait wouldn’t that be abt jake gylanhall cause he was the one that the bathroom part was abt."

🏟️| Her little wink singing “crying in bathroom for some dude whose name I can’t remember now”😄

#SantaClaraTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/aHtjvsFkiY — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) July 30, 2023

While some believed the wink was a hint that Swift had finally moved on from Alwyn after their breakup, others argued that the lyrics in question were more likely about her past relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. The song All of the Girls You Loved Before and her 10-minute version of All Too Well, which is popularly assumed to be about her brief affair and breakup with the Love & Other Drugs actor, are similar, according to fans who thought the lyric was about Gyllenhaal.

“Not weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened, you / That’s what happened, you,” the global superstar sings in All Too Well. The mention of crying in a bathroom in both songs led fans to draw parallels between both songs and understand the inspiration behind each set of lyrics, reports Hollywood Life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Taylor Swift has developed a reputation for using cryptic lyrics in both her songs and live appearances. This has added to the intrigue surrounding her music by encouraging fans to do significant research to figure out the secret meanings behind her lyrics.

