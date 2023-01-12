Home > Sports Source: Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic Peyton Hillis Is Off Ventilator and 'On Road to Recovery' After Saving Drowning Kids By Mark Smith Jan. 12 2023, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Peyton Hillis is "on the road to recovery" after being injured while saving his children from a drowning incident in an ocean in Pensacola, Fla. Per Distractify, the former NFL player, who is best known for his work with the Cleveland Browns, was rushed to hospital after the accident.

At the time, Fox 24 anchor Alyssa Orange reported that Hillis was "unconscious in the ICU" and that his situation was critical.

Adding to this information, I have confirmed Hillis was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, FL and helicoptered to the hospital. He remains unconscious in the ICU.



Family asks to please pray for him and a speedy recovery. https://t.co/bHWdZpJeXq — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) January 6, 2023

A day after the accident, a relative, Greg Hillis, announced that Peyton was doing better. "He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!"

And earlier this week, WREG-TV reported that Hillis had kidney issues and "definitely needs as many prayers as he can get."

But in an update on Instagram on Wednesday night, Hillis' girlfriend, Angela Cole, called the athlete "a hero." She went on to provide fans with an update on his health, including that he no longer required a ventilator and that he was beginning a long path to recovery.

"So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital," Cole wrote. "Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference."

"Today was a good day," she concluded at the end of the post. Fans were ecstatic to hear the news, with one writing: "I'm so happy to hear this. Please let him know that this Cleveland Browns fan/Peyton Hillis fan has been praying for him and will continue to pray for him and your entire family."